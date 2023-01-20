Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Pear Presents DONTRELL, WHO KISSED THE SEA and FRANKENSTEIN: UNBOUND

The shows run February 3 - 26 at The Pear Theatre in Mountain View.

Jan. 20, 2023  

The Pear Presents DONTRELL, WHO KISSED THE SEA and FRANKENSTEIN: UNBOUND

The Pear Theatre has announced casting and production details for its next pearfect pairing: Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea by Nathan Alan Davis, performing in repertory with Frankenstein: Unbound a new physical adaptation by The Pear Playwrights' Guild, based on the classic tale by Mary Shelley. The shows run February 3 - 26 at The Pear Theatre in Mountain View.

"In choosing this season, the strong emphasis was on community and all the different ways we define it," shares Pear Artistic Director Sinjin Jones who also directs both plays. "My secret mission was to find stories about marginalized communities that don't emphasize the negative parts of their stories."

Lauded as "...weaving storytelling, music, dance, and ritual into a fantastical tapestry; the result is thrilling," by The Los Angeles Post, and "a mesmerizing blend of magical realism and poetic social comment" by The Los Angeles Times, Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea follows 18 year-old Dontrell Jones the Third, who decides that it is his duty and destiny to venture into the Atlantic Ocean in search of an ancestor lost during the Middle Passage. But his family is not at all ready to abandon its prized son to the waters of a mysterious and haunting past. Blending poetry, humor, wordplay, and ritual, Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea by Nathan Alan Davis is a present-day hero's quest exploring the lengths and depths we must go to redeem history's wrongs.

"Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea is poetic and ritualistic and rhythmic, but more than anything, to me, the foundation of the story is a young man who has a strong community," shares director Jones. "To me, this is a story about the importance of connecting with your past as you prepare for your future."

Frankenstein: Unbound tells the story of gifted scientist Victor Frankenstein who succeeds in giving life to a being of his own creation. However, this is not the perfect specimen he imagines that it will be, but rather a hideous creature who is rejected by Victor and mankind in general. The Monster then seeks revenge through murder and terror. In this riveting new physical adaptation from The Pear Playwrights' Guild, we explore the depths of the search for community, spanning multiple eras across time. Written by Robin Booth, Leah Halper, Greg Lam, Sophia Naylor and Bridgette Dutta Portman. Edited by Sinjin Jones.

Jones explains, "for this adaptation of Frankenstein, we are exploring the repercussions of having no community. We were able to take the parts of the novel that we love and interpret them through the lens of both time and community. What we've ended up with, in my mind, is a wholly unique adaptation with wonderful nods to the source material. After all, Mary Shelley was quite a cutting edge writer for her time"

"The pieces are tonally very different," adds Jones. "Since we're producing in the round with the same casts and both with a significant movement focus, there are some incredibly cool overlaps that have already been discovered. In the journey of life, the impact of community can change everything. Not to mention the power of seeing a majority black cast taking on the story of Frankenstein: Unbound."

The cast of Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea features: JM Appleby as Dad, Nique Eagen as Danielle, Bezachin Jifar as Robbie, Brenda Miles as Shea, Tiffany Nwogu as Mom, Drake Pough as Dontrell, and Lauren Sweet as Erika. The cast of Frankenstein: Unbound features: JM Appleby as Vique, Nique Eagen as Justine, Safie & Ensemble, Brenda Miles as The Creature, Olga Molina as Beta, Tiffany Nwogu as The Captain, Drake Pough as Victor Frankenstein, and Lauren Sweet as Victoria / William.

The crew and creative team includes director Sinjin Jones, stage management by Pear Production Manager Kelly Weber Barraza, costume design by Chase Kupp, sound design by Charlie Hoyt, lighting design by Ed Hunter, and set design by Pear Technical Director, Louis Stone-Collonge.




Original Soundtrack For DEAR SAN FRANCISCO Now Available On All Streaming Platforms Photo
Original Soundtrack For DEAR SAN FRANCISCO Now Available On All Streaming Platforms
Club Fugazi Experiences has announced that the original soundtrack for Dear San Francisco—the intimate cirque experience from The 7 Fingers—is now available on all streaming platforms.
Nina G, One Of The First Stuttering Comedians, Records Debut Solo Album And Live Show At T Photo
Nina G, One Of The First Stuttering Comedians, Records Debut Solo Album And Live Show At The Alameda Comedy Club
In an industry that lacks speech diversity, Nina G's unique voice will record both her first solo comedy album and comedy special on March 9, 2023 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alameda Comedy Club located in her hometown. T
Ragazzi Boys Chorus & Ragazzi Continuo to Perform Spring Concert CANTATE DOMINO in Mar Photo
Ragazzi Boys Chorus & Ragazzi Continuo to Perform Spring Concert CANTATE DOMINO in March
This Spring, Ragazzi Boys Chorus will lift their voices in the concert Cantate Domino. Ragazzi Boys Chorus’ Concert Group, Choral Scholars, and Young Men's Ensemble are joined by Ragazzi Continuo, a men’s chorus comprised of Ragazzi alumni, to perform this program of stunning song.
World Premiere of Luis Alfaros THE TRAVELERS to be Presented at The Magic Theatre in Febru Photo
World Premiere of Luis Alfaro's THE TRAVELERS to be Presented at The Magic Theatre in February
The Magic Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for the World Premiere of Luis Alfaro’s The Travelers. Directed by Catherine Castellanos, The Travelers will perform from February 15 – March 5, 2023 at Magic Theatre’s Fort Mason location.

More Hot Stories For You


Nina G, One Of The First Stuttering Comedians, Records Debut Solo Album And Live Show At The Alameda Comedy ClubNina G, One Of The First Stuttering Comedians, Records Debut Solo Album And Live Show At The Alameda Comedy Club
January 19, 2023

In an industry that lacks speech diversity, Nina G's unique voice will record both her first solo comedy album and comedy special on March 9, 2023 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alameda Comedy Club located in her hometown. T
Ragazzi Boys Chorus & Ragazzi Continuo to Perform Spring Concert CANTATE DOMINO in MarchRagazzi Boys Chorus & Ragazzi Continuo to Perform Spring Concert CANTATE DOMINO in March
January 19, 2023

This Spring, Ragazzi Boys Chorus will lift their voices in the concert Cantate Domino. Ragazzi Boys Chorus’ Concert Group, Choral Scholars, and Young Men's Ensemble are joined by Ragazzi Continuo, a men’s chorus comprised of Ragazzi alumni, to perform this program of stunning song.
World Premiere of Luis Alfaro's THE TRAVELERS to be Presented at The Magic Theatre in FebruaryWorld Premiere of Luis Alfaro's THE TRAVELERS to be Presented at The Magic Theatre in February
January 19, 2023

The Magic Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for the World Premiere of Luis Alfaro’s The Travelers. Directed by Catherine Castellanos, The Travelers will perform from February 15 – March 5, 2023 at Magic Theatre’s Fort Mason location.
San Francisco Opera Presents BOHEME OUT OF THE BOX in MarchSan Francisco Opera Presents BOHEME OUT OF THE BOX in March
January 19, 2023

San Francisco Opera announces dates and locations for Bohème Out of the Box. The free, live performances of an abridged version of Giacomo Puccini's La Bohème will travel to outdoor locations throughout the Bay Area this spring.
California Symphony Explores MAHLER'S INNER CIRCLE in MarchCalifornia Symphony Explores MAHLER'S INNER CIRCLE in March
January 19, 2023

California Symphony explores the incredibly gifted sphere of people surrounding Gustav Mahler in its Mahler's Inner Circle concerts, featuring contralto Sara Couden performing Alma Mahler's Fünf Lieder, the California Premiere of Hans Rott's Symphony No. 1, and Alexander Zemlinsky's Lustspiel Ouvertüre. 
share