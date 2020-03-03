The National Tour of LES MISERABLES is Coming to Broadway San Jose

Cameron Mackintosh's production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES, will perform at San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts (255 S. Almaden Blvd) from Tuesday, April 21 through Sunday, April 26, 2020. Tickets (starting at $48) are on-sale now at broadwaysanjose.com, in-person at the San Jose Civic Box Office (150 W. San Carlos St., San Jose), or by calling 800-982-ARTS (2787). Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 669-242-8559. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.



The performance schedule for LES MISÉRABLES is as follows: Tuesday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m. (press night); Wednesday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, April 24 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, April 25 at 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.; and Sunday, April 26 at 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.



Ticket buyers are reminded that the San Jose Civic Box Office and Ticketmaster are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances at the Center for the Performing Arts. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that the Center for the Performing Arts is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.



With glorious new staging and dazzlingly reimagined scenery inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo, this breathtaking production of LES MISÉRABLES, which broke box office records during its pre-Broadway tour, has left both audiences and critics awestruck.



Cameron Mackintosh said, "I'm delighted that after a four-year absence this glorious production is once again touring the major cities across North America and is more spectacular than ever."



Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption - a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. Featuring one of the greatest scores of all time, with thrilling and beloved songs including "I Dreamed A Dream," "On My Own," "Stars," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More," "Do You Hear the People Sing" and many more, this epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history. Along with the Oscar-winning movie version, it has now been seen by more than 120 million people in 52 countries and in 22 languages around the globe. LES MISÉRABLES is still the world's most popular musical, breaking box office records everywhere in its 35th year.



Cameron Mackintosh's production of Boublil and Schönberg's LES MISÉRABLES has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer from the original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and original adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird. The original LES MISÉRABLES orchestrations are by John Cameron with new orchestrations by Christopher Jahnke, Stephen Metcalfe and Stephen Brooker. The production is directed by Laurence Connor and James Powell, designed by Matt Kinley inspired by the paintings of Victor Hugo with costumes by Andreane Neofitou and Christine Rowland, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Mick Potter, musical staging by Michael Ashcroft and Geoffrey Garratt and projections by Fifty-Nine Productions. Music Supervision is by Stephen Brooker and James Moore, with casting by Kaitlin Shaw for Tara Rubin Casting.

Produced on stage by Cameron Mackintosh, LES MISÉRABLES is the world's longest running musical now in its 35th year in London. The movie version was also produced by Mackintosh (along with Working Title and Universal) and it became the most successful movie ever of an original stage musical.



Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You