The Marsh SF Extends Dan Hoyle's Solo Show TAKES ALL KINDS

The Marsh San Francisco will extend Dan Hoyle’s latest work, Takes All Kinds, for a third time, with performances running from March 15 to April 26, 2025. Directed by Aldo Billingslea and developed with Charlie Varon and Michael Moran, Takes All Kinds opened October 4, 2024.

In this 75-minute work, Hoyle recreates real conversations with Americans he met on the front lines of political battles—from school board showdowns in Sarasota to organizers in Atlanta, churchgoers in Charleston, a lively barbershop in Las Vegas, and a reformed extremist in Missouri now working to deradicalize others. Since the election, audiences have noted the show is even more relevant, providing insight into what just happened, and how the fractured country may look to move ahead.

Takes All Kinds reflects the heart-wrenching, funny, and complex stories of people caught in the social and political currents shaping the nation. Hoyle also offers tender and inspiring portraits of everyday Americans turned unlikely changemakers, illuminating ways forward in tumultuous times.

Takes All Kinds concludes its current run on February 22, and then will return March 15 through April 26, 2025, with performances 7:30pm Fridays and 5:00pm Saturdays, (no shows March 28 and April 11) at The Marsh San Francisco.

