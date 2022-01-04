The Marsh Joins Remote Theater's Online Premiere of INSURRECTION

The Marsh has joined Remote Theater as a producing partner of INSURRECTION multi-story play about the impact of the 1/6/21 attack on Congress. Among the playwrights are Michael Gene Sullivan, Eugenie Chang, and Tanya Shaffer. The actors include Stacy Ross, James Carpenter, Amy Resnick, Atticus Shaindlin, Bonnie Akimoto, and Samrat Chakrabarti. Director: Giovanni Rodriguez, co-founder and artistic director at Remote. INSURRECTION will premiere on January 6, 2022 4PM Pacific for friends-and-family preview. A videotaped version of this live performance will be aired later in the month. Registration page:

INSURRECTION marks the beginning of a new series of original works created, directed, and performed by company members and close associates. It comes on the heels of an award by the Bay Area Theatre Critics for its premiere of a new version of Anthony Clarvoe's THE ART OF SACRIFICE, directed by Desdemona Chiang.

"It's an important time for the company, and we are committing to only four productions next year to fine tune the experience of online drama," said Giovanni Rodriguez. "In the Spring, we will experiment with a hybrid format where audience members can meet to watch events in person in safe public facilities. INSURRECTION, in fact, will help imagine the opportunities."

Last year The Marsh partnered with Remote to produce several playreadings. It has renewed its commitment with Remote to launch the 2022 reading series, which focuses on original work. "I am thrilled to be partnering with Remote on this important work, said Stephanie Weisman," founder and artistic director at The Marsh

Conceived in the summer of 2021, INSURRECTION explores the attack on Congress and conditions leading up to it from multiple perspectives, including a Chinese immigrant, a white supramacist, two beings from another planet, and a well-known vice president and his wife. The plays in composite seeks to comprehend the nature of insurrection itself.

"We are present in this piece not to judge so much as to understand the nature of political violence, said Rodriguez. The theatre, we believe is one of the few places where stories like these can be told with depth and honesty."

Registration is free. Go to www.remote.theater.