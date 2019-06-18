The Lark Theater Presents A Special Film Series: In Search Of Great Composers

The historic Lark Theater in downtown Larkspur will present an exciting new film series - In Search of Great Composers - four award-winning films by Phil Grabsky, celebrating the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birth. For details visit www.larktheater.net

Each of the four films in the series will screen twice, Thursdays & Sundays at 6:30 pm and 1 pm beginning June 20th through September 22nd. Ticket prices are $18 general admission, $16 for senior citizens, $10 for students. The films include:

In Search of Mozart. Thursday, June 20th, 6:30 pm AND Sunday, June 23rd, 1 pm Produced with the world's leading orchestras and musicians, the film traces the composer's life through his music and extensive correspondence.

In Search of Chopin. Thursday, July 18th, 6:30 pm AND Sunday, July 21st, 1 pm. For four years, award-winning filmmaker Phil Grabsky travels the globe in his quest to lay bare the life and music of this fascinating Polish born composer.

In Search of Haydn. Thursday, August 16th, 6:30 pm AND Sunday, August 18th,

1 pm. A look at one of the most prolific composers, Haydn produced more than 100 symphonies, 64 quartets, 16 extant operas, 51 piano concertos, and the oratorios 'The Creation' and 'The Seasons'.

Concerto: A Beethoven Journey. Thursday, September 19th, 6:30pm AND Sunday, September 22nd, 1 pm. Filmmaker Phil Grabsky follows leading concert pianist Leif Ove Andsnes's attempt to understand and interpret one of the greatest sets of works for piano ever written: Beethoven's five piano concertos.

"We are pleased to be showing the artful films of Award-winning British documentary filmmaker Phil Grabsky," says Ellie Mednick, Lark Theater's Executive Director. "Mr. Grabsky is the originator and pioneer of bringing the great art series Exhibition on Screen and Great Composer Series to the cinema and through his excellent story-telling, film-making style and music scoring, he makes each film an experience of beauty and wonder."

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places The Lark is one of only 50 single-screen Art Deco theaters still open and operating as a "movie house" in the United States. Built in 1940, the Theater anchors the north end of Larkspur's historic downtown district and is designated a Larkspur Heritage Building. The Lark's success is a model for small towns everywhere to save their rapidly disappearing local historic theaters, and with them, unique neighborhood experiences. The town of Larkspur has become known for its restaurants, cafes and shopping along with plenty of FREE parking.





