The Choral Project & San José Chamber Orchestra Present WINTER'S GIFTS: STARS

THE CHORAL PROJECT, the award- winning, Silicon Valley-based choir, and SAN JOSÉ CHAMBER ORCHESTRA, will present the return of their annual winter concert celebration, WINTER'S GIFTS: STARS.

The concert will feature music about joy, inspiration, and beauty, including the world premiere of "The Singing Bowl" by The Choral Project's Artistic Director Daniel Hughes. Other program highlights include "Across the Vast Eternal Sky" by Ola Gjielo, "Behind Me Dips Eternity" by Henry Mollicone, and "Choose Something Like a Star" by Randall Thompson.

"After being apart for eighteen months, coming together to rehearse for this exciting and beautiful program has been nothing short of overwhelming," shares Hughes. "We are grateful to have the opportunity and privilege to connect with our audiences, friends, and family again, especially knowing that some of our supporters and their loved ones are no longer with us."

San José Chamber Orchestra's music director Barbara Day Turner adds, "We are delighted to be able to join The Choral Project in person again. We always look forward to this signature event, but this year is particularly special."

This beloved collaboration marks The Choral Project's 25th anniversary, San José Chamber Orchestra's 30th anniversary, and the 17th anniversary of the Bay Area arts organizations' annual partnership presenting Winter's Gifts.

COVID Restrictions: All audience members, regardless of age, must be fully vaccinated and demonstrate proof of vaccination at every performance. And all attendees must be masked in the venue at all times. Seating is assigned based on date and time of ticket purchase. Tickets will not be sold at the door and must be purchased online and in advance at wintersgifts.com.