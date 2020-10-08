THE PINK HULK to be Presented in MarshStream International Solo Fest

In Honor of October Breast Cancer Awareness Month, The Pink Hulk is performing on Friday, October 9, at 9:30 pm, ET (6:30 pm, PT).

In Honor of October Breast Cancer Awareness Month, The Pink Hulk is performing on Friday, October 9, at 9:30 pm, ET (6:30 pm, PT) as part of The MarshStream International Solo Fest. Now battling breast cancer after fighting off lymphoma, Valerie does something most people facing cancer in their life probably wouldn't think of doing. With a fear that she might lose "the girls", she takes them out for one last hurrah. And does Valerie succeed? Is there a "happy" ending? Come see the show to find out! This sexy, adventurous solo show follows Valerie's journey to seek her own "hulk-like" strength to find her superhero within to become a 3-time cancer survivor. An empowering and true story of inspiration for anyone facing ANY adversity in their own lives! With plenty of humor-guaranteed!

Valerie, who is based in New York City, "hulked out" on cancer; after her first two bouts with cancer-Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma in 1999 and then breast cancer in 2014/2015. Then in September 2018, Valerie was re-diagnosed with breast cancer-this time Stage IV metastatic. As of April 2019, she has beaten cancer again and has continued to beat it!

The Pink Hulk has been accepted into 34 festivals to date. "My show is not just about fighting cancer; it has a universal message of hope and empowerment," Valerie said. Her comical take is funny, emotional and inspiring. The Pink Hulk is a true testament to the power of our own inner superheroes to fight back any adversity in life-to never give up and always have hope!

Pink Hulk website: https://pinkhulkplay.com/

Valerie David (playwright/performer) wrote the autobiographical comedic drama The Pink Hulk as a cancer survivor to express the empowerment she felt being able to find humor and strength going through three bouts of cancer-first Stage III Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (1999), Stage II Breast Cancer (2014-2015) and then Stage IV Metastatic Breast cancer (2018-2019). Valerie is a true superhero. She currently has no evidence of disease-no trace of her cancer. Her inspirational story resonates even more now in these challenging times.

Valerie is also an improviser, writer, editor and motivational speaker. A graduate of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts-Manhattan Campus and James Madison University, her credits include the Off-Broadway production of A Stoop on Orchard Street, Cookie in Rumors and Claudia Shear's Blown Sideways Through Life. Films: How I Became that Jewish Guy and Bridges and Tunnels. Memberships include the Dramatists Guild, TRU, League of Professional Theatre Women, AEA and SAG-AFTRA. She also performed improv throughout New York City with improv groups Faceplant, Cronuts and Cherub. Valerie teaches improv and writing classes across the country and worldwide. Stay tuned for Valerie's latest installment: The Pink Hulk Forums, a new series of discussions with thought leaders who are superheroes in their fields. Offering empowering insights, tools and resources for today and the future, Valerie will lead a panel of experts in the fields of medicine, health/wellness and entertainment on a variety of topics from self-care to patient advocacy to medical advancements and more. Valerie raises money through The Pink Hulk performances for domestic and international cancer organizations. The Pink Hulk is directed by Padraic Lillis and Maris Heller.

DETAILS:

THE MARSHSTREAM INTL SOLO FEST Presents The Pink Hulk: One Woman's Journey to Find the Superhero Within...Written and Performed by Three-Time Cancer Survivor Valerie David

Friday, October 9, 9:30 pm, ET (6:30 pm, PT) (one performance only)

Live-streaming Excerpts of The Pink Hulk/Talkback & Audience Q&A with Special Guest & breast cancer survivor/comedian Jenny Saldana Runtime: 55 minutes

Click on this Link to Register for Tickets:

https://themarsh.org/shows_and_events/marshstream/misf-performer-valerie-david/

Photo credit: Emily Hewitt photography

