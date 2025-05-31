THE NUTCRACKER, GISELLE Included in New Ballet 2025/2026 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New Ballet, the institution that Silicon Valley looks to for excellence in the art of ballet, announced its 2025/2026 season.

"I'm thrilled to announce New Ballet's upcoming season," said Founder and Director Dalia Rawson. "Last year's collaboration with Symphony San Jose on The San Jose Nutcracker was a great success, delighting audiences with live music and dance. We're also excited to bring back Fast Forward with groundbreaking new works, and after polling our Spring Story Ballet audiences, we're pleased to announce Giselle as our 2026 production."

Starting off the season is New Ballet Season Preview at First Fridays starting October 3, 2025 at the San Jose Museum of Art. Admission is free. An annual tradition each October, New Ballet dancers perform a formal preview of the 2025/2026 season, introduced by Director Dalia Rawson in the Charlotte Wendel Education Center. Dancers will present excerpts from Giselle and The San Jose Nutcracker as well as new works-in-progress being created for Fast Forward.

The Halloween Gala will be on October 25, 2025 at the Hammer Theatre Center. Performance tickets are $50, while party tickets (including performance) start at $200. 7pm is performance time, 8pm Rooftop Dance Party and Costume Contest. This will be a magical evening as New Ballet presents a Season Preview Performance & Halloween Dance Party Gala. The evening begins with an exclusive sneak peek of New Ballet's exciting upcoming season, featuring live performance excerpts by company dancers - including highlights from Fast Forward and Giselle.

After the preview, head up to the rooftop terrace for a festive Halloween Dance Party that's perfect for the whole family. Kids (and grown-ups) are invited to come in costume and enjoy a night under the stars, Halloween treats, games, and fun surprises.

All proceeds from the evening support New Ballet's beloved annual production of The San Jose Nutcracker.Don't miss this enchanting night of dance, celebration, and community - the perfect kickoff to the holiday season!

The San Jose Nutcracker in partnership with Symphony San Jose will be Dec 13-23, 2025 at California Theatre. The 2025 production of The San Jose Nutcracker continues the collaboration between New Ballet and Symphony San Jose, bringing this exceptional orchestra to New Ballet's The San Jose Nutcracker. New Ballet's conductor Thomas Shoebotham leads the orchestra in bringing Tchaikovsky's immortal classic to life.

"We're thrilled to once again partner with New Ballet," said Symphony San Jose Director Robert Massey. "Dalia and I look forward to bringing The San Jose Nutcracker back to the California Theatre, and being part of so many families' holiday traditions, both this year and beyond."

The San Jose Nutcracker is a classical holiday ballet that tells the well-loved story of Clara and the Nutcracker, while featuring historical references to the heritage that has made Santa Clara Valley the center of innovation it is today.

Also presented will be My Very First Nutcracker, a one-act performance for our youngest audience, also accompanied by Symphony San Jose. Choreography from Dalia Rawson, and music is by Pyotr I. Tchaikovsky.

Fast Forward will be March 27-28, 2026 at the Hammer Theatre Center. A program of new contemporary ballet and cutting-edge choreography, this two-night performance features world premieres by choreographers including, Natasha Adorlee: Emmy Award-winning creative with experience as a professional dancer (ODC/Dance, Kate Weare and Co. and San Francisco Symphony), musician choreographer, and filmmaker; Odwa Lindokuhle Makanda, choreographer from South Africa; guest artist for Robert Moses' Kin; Joseph Phillips, former dancer with the Mariinsky Theatre, American Ballet Theatre, Miami City Ballet, and San Francisco Ballet. Resident Choreographer with Ballet Philippines, and more.

Giselle will close out the season with performances May 16-17, 2026 at the Hammer Theatre Center. Each spring, New Ballet presents a full-length classical story ballet. Giselle, selected for 2026 is considered to be one of the most romantic ballets. Also presented with My Very First Ballet: Giselle, a special shortened performance for our youngest audiences. This will be a premiere performance for New Ballet, debuting Dalia Rawson's staging of this timeless tragedy.

Tickets for New Ballet's The San Jose Nutcracker go on sale beginning June 1. For more information about New Ballet's upcoming performances visit https://newballet.com/performances

ABOUT DALIA RAWSON

Dalia Rawson is the Director, Founder, and primary choreographer of New Ballet. From 1991 to 2006, Dalia Rawson performed a wide variety of leading roles as a dancer with Ballet San Jose. She began teaching at BSJ School in 2000, was named Ballet Mistress in 2007, Principal in 2012, and Director in 2014.

In 2013 Rawson was awarded a Fellowship from the New York Choreographic Institute, an affiliate of New York City Ballet. An ABT Certified Teacher, who has successfully completed the ABT Teacher Training Intensive in Primary through Level 7 of the ABT National Training Curriculum, Rawson is also a member of the ABT Artistic Board of Examiners.

In 2016, Rawson's production of "The San Jose Nutcracker" premiered to sold out houses and critical acclaim. Rawson has created a repertory of ballets for New Ballet's professional company, including the story ballets "Cinderella," "Sleeping Beauty," "Swan Lake," "La Boutique Fantasque," as well as the contemporary sleeper hit "Less than Three. "

ABOUT NEW BALLET

New Ballet is a 501(c)(3) not for profit corporation that was founded in 2016 by local dancer, choreographer, and ballet teacher Dalia Rawson.

The Company is the Resident Ballet Company of the Hammer Theatre. Its performances are vibrant celebrations of dance and fun theatrical experiences for the whole family. Hailed by Metro Silicon Valley as "the leading ballet organization in the South Bay," New Ballet celebrates the virtuosity of classical ballet and the cathartic power of the performing arts.

New Ballet's programs are made possible in part by an operating grant from the City of San Jose Office of Cultural Affairs.

Comments

Best Revival of a Play - Live Standings Romeo + Juliet - 41% Yellow Face - 16% Our Town - 13% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds