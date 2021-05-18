THE LAST FIVE YEARS to be Presented by Novato Theater Company

Carl Jordan will direct Robert Nelson and Amanda Morando Nelson in this uplifting and heart-breaking depiction of the life and death of a young love, a common story, but told in an uncommon manner. It will be broadcast live from the Novato Theater Company for the first three performances, then available for streaming during the following week. Tickets are $ 15.00 per performance. NTC members can sign up for one performance for free.

The performance will be broadcast live on June 4,5, 2021 starting at 7:00 PM, June 6 at 2:00 PM and then streaming any time from June 7-13, 2021. Ticket holders will receive a link to the broadcast by email.

Tickets: https://www.novatotheatercompany.org/

BIOS:

Carl Jordan is a freelance director and choreographer working and living in the Bay Area. He comes from a professional dance background and has degrees in Musical Theater, Dance and Drama. Carl has instructed theater at community colleges and served as artistic director for several theater companies.

Jordan recently received the Jerry Friedman Award for Lifetime Achievement in Theater, 2020. He is a four times Winner of the San Francisco Bay Area Theater Critics Circle Awards for "Best Director" and "Best Choreographer" and has received the award for "Best Entire Production" Award, as well as numerous nominations. He is a two-time winner of the Theater Bay Area "Best Director" Award and has received the TBA "Best Overall Production" as well as winning the "Best Ensemble" Award. He has twice been rewarded the Marquee Journalists Award for Direction / Outstanding Production He is the sole proprietor of Kick and a Giggle Productions, light and set design and build, plus he has served as technical director for multiple companies.

Amanda Morando (Kathy) favorite theater credits include Val in A Chorus Line (NTC), Kathy in The Last Five Years (Marin OnStage), Magenta in Rocky Horror (6th Street Playhouse), Heidi in Title of Show (Marin OnStage), and Kate Monster in Avenue Q (NTC). She has received SFBATCC and Theatre Bay Area nominations as Music Director & Lead Female in a Musical.

Robert Nelson (Jamie) - has been performing in the Bay Area for the past 15 years. He studied Theater Arts at Sonoma State and voice under Kayla Gold. He has frequently appeared on the NTC stage, this being his 17th show with the company. A few recent shows include You're A Good Man Charlie Brown, Company, Noises Off!, and Into The Woods. Robert is a four-time SFBATCC award nominee and a two-time award recipient.