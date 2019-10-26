THE GOLDEN GIRLS LIVE: THE CHRISTMAS EPISODES Comes to The Victoria Theatre

As the days become shorter and the crisp air signals the time when the Xmas sweaters are taken out of mothballs, it can only mean one thing. It's time for what has become a San Francisco tradition - the annual production of The Golden Girls Live! The Christmas Episodes. Performance Dates are Nov. 29 - Dec. 22, 2019 - 25 performances Only Wed. Thurs. Fri. at 8:00pm, Sat. at 3:00p and 8:00pm, Sun. at 2:00pm and 7:00pm with Special Matinee Performances Wed. Dec. 11 at 3:00pm.

Shows are at The Victoria Theatre, 2961 16th St. (btwn. Mission & Capp Sts.) SF, CA 94103. Tix $30-$60 available at: www.thegoldengirlslive.com

Now a full-fledged, eagerly-awaited San Francisco holiday institution - like the Nutcracker - only with better costumes and with more hilarity on stage than should be allowed. This loving send-up of two new Xmas episodes of the uproariously funny TV show THE GOLDEN GIRLS features San Francisco's leading drag comic performers, as they ring in the holiday with laughter and good clean fun in this TV parody for the whole family. The four drag stars playing the characters the entire world has come to know and love are Heklina (Dorothy), Matthew Martin (Blanche), D'Arcy Drollinger (Rose), and Holotta Tymes (Sophia). Manuel Caneri and Tom Shaw are also featured in the cast.

The Golden Girls: The Christmas Episodes is directed by D'Arcy Drollinger. Costumes by Daffney D'Luxe. Sets by Sarah Phykitt. Lights by Sohia Craven.

All ticket holders that purchase tickets for any show of The Golden Girls: The Christmas Episodes 2019 are offered free admission to Heklina's Saturday nightclub MOTHER at Oasis Sat. dates include Nov. 30 & Dec 7, 14, & 21. Check out all the upcoming shows at www.sfoasis.com/mother

The Golden Girls: Live on stage in SF started performances in 2006 in the front parlor of a Victorian Mansion in the Western Addition. The shows quickly became more and more popular with the shows being performed twice annually - for a month every June and for a month each December. As The Golden Girls became more popular, they moved to larger quarters of sold out-runs at Mama Calizo's Voice Factory and then to CounterPULSE. In 2011 the show moved to the 500-seat Victoria Theatre, where it has enjoyed many great years to sold out houses.

The Golden Girls TV shows (which began airing 30 years ago) is an American sitcom, created by Susan Harris, that originally aired on NBC from Sept. 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. It starred veteran TV actors Beatrice Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty. The Golden Girls received critical acclaim throughout most of its run and won several awards, including the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series twice. It also won three Golden Globe Awards for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy. Each of the 4 stars received an Emmy Award (from multiple nominations during the series' run), making it one of only 3 sitcoms in the award's history to achieve this. The series also ranked among the 10 ten highest-rated programs for 6 out of its 7 seasons. In 2014, the Writers Guild Of America placed the sitcom at No. 69 in their list of the "101 Best Written TV Series Of All Time".





