THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME is Coming to the Pear Theatre in March

Pear Theatre Presents The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time from the novel by Mark Haddon, adapted by Simon Stephens March 12 - April 5, 2020.

WHAT:

Christopher Boon, a mathematically gifted boy of fifteen, sees his neighbor's dog lying dead with a garden fork sticking out of it. When he falls under suspicion for killing the dog, he sets out to identify the true culprit, which leads to an earth-shattering discovery and a journey that will change his life forever. This stunning play is both a mystery story and a fascinating glimpse into being exceptionally intelligent but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. Winner of five Tony Awards including Best Play, and seven Olivier Awards, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time will be directed by Melinda Marks.

WHEN:

preview Thursday, March 12 at 7:30 PM

press opening Friday, March 13 at 8:00 PM

runs Thurs 7:30 PM, Fri & Sat 8:00 PM, Sun 2:00 PM through April 5

WHERE:

Pear Theatre, 1110 La Avenida St., Mountain View

TICKETS:

$20 (Previews) - $35; savings available for seniors & students.

For information or tickets, visit www.thepear.org or call (650) 254-1148.





