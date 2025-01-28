THE CHER SHOW Comes To Broadway San Jose This March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The stunning brand-new production of the Tony Award-winning musical THE CHER SHOW comes to San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts (255 Almaden Blvd.) for a limited engagement from Tuesday, March 18 through Sunday, March 23, 2025.

THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

The performance schedule for THE CHER SHOW is as follows: Tuesday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m. (press night); Wednesday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 22 at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 23 at 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Single tickets are available now online at broadwaysanjose.com, by calling 408-792-4111, or in-person at the San Jose Civic Box Office (150 W. San Carlos St., San Jose). Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by emailing groups@broadwaysanjose.com. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the bright-eyed kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

For more information, visit TheCherShowTour.com.

