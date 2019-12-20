THE CASE OF THE VANISHING FIREFISH Gets World Premiere In The Southbay!

THE CASE OF THE VANISHING FIREFISH Gets World Premiere In The Southbay!EnActe Arts presents The Case of the Vanishing Firefish, a new play, adapted by Vinita Sud Belani and Raashina Humayun, and directed by EnActe co-founder, Vinita Sud Belani.

It is based on the original novel, Ayesha and the Firefish written by London-based tech and digital entrepreneur Ajay Chowdhury who was a founding investor in Shazam, and is based on a series of bedtime stories told by him to his daughters.

It revolves around a 10-year old girl named Ayesha who seizes the day and attempts to solve the disappearance of bioluminescent phytoplankton in the world's oceans.

January 31 - February 2 at the Cubberley Theatre in Palo Alto; Tickets: $15 - $50 via www.enacte.org or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-case-of-the-vanishing-firefish-tickets-82281715827.



