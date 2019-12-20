THE CASE OF THE VANISHING FIREFISH Gets World Premiere In The Southbay!

EnActe Arts presents The Case of the Vanishing Firefish, a new play, adapted by Vinita Sud Belani and Raashina Humayun, and directed by EnActe co-founder, Vinita Sud Belani.

It is based on the original novel, Ayesha and the Firefish written by London-based tech and digital entrepreneur Ajay Chowdhury who was a founding investor in Shazam, and is based on a series of bedtime stories told by him to his daughters.

It revolves around a 10-year old girl named Ayesha who seizes the day and attempts to solve the disappearance of bioluminescent phytoplankton in the world's oceans.

January 31 - February 2 at the Cubberley Theatre in Palo Alto; Tickets: $15 - $50 via www.enacte.org or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-case-of-the-vanishing-firefish-tickets-82281715827.





