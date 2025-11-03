 tracker
Symphony San Jose to Present HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR at the California Theatre

The annual program features Symphony San Jose, Symphony San Jose Chorale, Cantabile Youth Singers, and New Ballet.

Symphony San Jose to Present HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR at the California Theatre Image
Symphony San Jose will present its Holiday Spectacular on Saturday, December 6, at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, December 7, at 2:30 p.m., at the California Theatre (345 South First Street, San Jose).

The program, led by Elena Sharkova, brings together the Symphony San Jose Chorale, Cantabile Youth Singers, New Ballet, and guest performers for a festive symphonic celebration.

Audiences can expect a wide range of seasonal classics, from traditional carols to orchestral favorites. The program includes:

  • Leroy Anderson – A Christmas Festival

  • Jerry Herman – We Need a Little Christmas

  • Vince Guaraldi – Christmas Time is Here

  • Clement Moore – The Night Before Christmas

  • Traditional carols including The First Noël, Joy to the World, and Silent Night

  • The popular 12 Days of Silicon Valley

  • Katharine K. Davis – The Little Drummer Boy

  • Alan Silvestri – Believe (from The Polar Express)

  • Tchaikovsky – Arabian Dance (from The Nutcracker)

  • Edward Pola & George Wyle – It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year

  • Joan Javits & Philip Springer – Santa Baby

Pre-concert festivities begin one hour before each performance, including opportunities for photos with Santa Claus and a gingerbread cookie decorating activity.




