Symphony San Jose To Present HOPELESSLY ROMANTIC Program This Month

Symphony San Jose will present Hopelessly Romantic, a program featuring works by Schubert, Sibelius, and Schumann, on Saturday, January 24, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, January 25, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. Performances will take place at California Theatre in downtown San Jose.

The concert opens with **Franz Schubert’s Overture to Rosamunde, originally written for the play Rosamunde, Princess of Cyprus and later adopted into the concert repertoire.

Guest violinist Geneva Lewis will perform **Jean Sibelius’s Violin Concerto, a work known for its lyrical opening, technical demands, and dramatic contrasts. Lewis is recognized for her expressive approach and technical command of the instrument.

The program concludes with **Robert Schumann’s Symphony No. 4, a work that reflects Schumann’s integrated symphonic structure and distinctive orchestral voice.

The performances will be conducted by François López-Ferrer.

An added pre-concert feature, Music Notes, will take place one hour prior to each performance in the main auditorium. The session includes discussion, background information, and guest insights related to the program and is free for ticket holders.

Program

Franz Schubert: Overture to Rosamunde

Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4

Tickets

Single tickets range from $35 to $115 (city and handling fees may apply).

Tickets may be purchased by phone at 408-286-2600 or through the Symphony San Jose box office, open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Discounted youth tickets are available for guests age 17 and under when accompanied by an adult. Additional information is available through the ticket office.