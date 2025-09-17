 tracker
Symphony San Jose Reveals 24th Season Opening Program

Performances are Saturday, October 4 2025 at 7:30pm and Sunday, Sunday October 5, at 2:30pm.

By: Sep. 17, 2025
Symphony San Jose Reveals 24th Season Opening Program Image
Step into a world of fantasy and wild imagination. Don your mask and immerse yourself in the music and beauty of three iconic masterpieces as we kick off the 2025/2026 season. 

Anna Clyne’s dazzling and dynamic Masquerade captures the spirit of celebration and revelry. Commissioned by the British Broadcasting Corporation, Masquerade is a single-movement 5-minute orchestral composition by the British-born composer, first performed September 7, 2013

San Jose born musical legend Jon Nakamatsu takes on Sergei Rachmaninoff’s ravishing Rhapsody on a Theme by Paganini in a tour-de-force performance of the composer’s final and perhaps most significant work for piano and orchestra. (1934)

Hector Berlioz’s most famous composition, Symphonie Fantastique (Fantastic Symphony), is a spellbinding journey through love, delirium, and supernatural visions. This vibrant tapestry of sound depicting the composer’s descent into madness by unrequited love was nothing short of revolutionary when it premiered in 1830 – and still holds the power to thrill and surprise today. (1930)

SPONSORED BY A.C.T.






Videos