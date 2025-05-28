Sunset Solos at Sealevel Welcomes Scott Cohen for a Special One-Night Performance

The event is on Sunday, June 15th, 2025, at 7:00 PM.
Sunset Solos will present Scott Cohen in his captivating solo performance, "If It’s 7:30 in The Living Room, What Time Is It In The Kitchen?". This one-night-only event will take place on Sunday, June 15th, 2025, at 7:00 PM at Sealevel, located at 4331 Irving St, San Francisco, CA.
Amidst the closure of many small theaters in San Francisco, Sunset Solos advocates for thinking"outside the box" when workshopping solo performance pieces, challenging the notion that theater is confined to traditional venues.
"If It’s 7:30 in The Living Room, What Time Is It In The Kitchen?" Eccentric grandparents played a significant role in Scott’s childhood development. In this unapologetically nostalgic piece, he revisits memories from days gone by in the form of two stories. The first focuses on the centrality of black & white television and his grandfather’s love of it, the second on his grandmother’s unconventional views regarding the relative nature of time. Although Scott thinks he is just a narrator telling funny stories from long ago, he discovers that the border separating the past from the present is not so clearly marked.
