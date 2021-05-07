Spirits Burning Collective Releases New Instrumental Album

California - "Evolution Ritual" is the 16th studio album from the Spirits Burning collective. It includes 17 new songs, and is the band's first acoustic-based instrumental album. The album features an impressive group of violinists and other instrumentalists: violinists David Cross (King Crimson), Steeleye Span family members Peter Knight and Jessie May Smart, Hoshiko Yamane (Tangerine Dream), Graham Smith (Van Der Graaf), Darryl Way (Curved Air), and Jonathan Segel (Camper Van Beethoven); wind/reed players David Jackson (Van Der Graaf), Theo Travis (Soft Machine), Bridget Wishart (Hawkwind), Robert Rich, and Dave Newhouse (The Muffins), as well as famed novelist Michael Moorcock on harmonica. The album also includes performances by bassists Alan Davey (Hawkwind) and Steve York (Dr. John), drummer Albert Bouchard (Blue Öyster Cult), percussionist Monty Oxymoron (The Damned), pianist Cyrille Verdeaux (Clearlight), guitarist Harry Williamson, cellist Ursula Pank (Third Ear Band), and others musicians.

Says founding member and band leader Don Falcone, " 'Evolution Ritual' builds on the mystery and connectivity of our past releases, this time focusing on acoustic instruments and real-world sounds. The album mixes folk (English, Greek, and Americana), prog, experimental, and other music genres. The contributions each musician made to this album are amazing. I hope everyone enjoys this change of pace, before we return to our next space rock adventure."

Since 1998, Spirits Burning has brought together over 265 musicians (from the family trees of Blue Öyster Cult, Gong, Hawkwind, Van Der Graaf Generator, and many other groups). Musicians (such as Clearlight's Cyrille Verdeaux) have recorded parts in our home base in Northern California, while captain Don Falcone has also done remote recordings (such as flying to Austin to record Michael Moorcock). Other crew members (such as Bridget Wishart and Albert Bouchard) have recorded their parts in their respective local studios. The result is an ongoing series of albums created by an incredible array of musicians.

1. Evolution Ritual - featuring Monty Oxymoron & Bridget Wishart

2. Caves - featuring Darryl Way, Monty Oxymoron, & Bridget Wishart

3. The Laws Of Umber - featuring David Jackson, Bridget Wishart, & Steve York

4. Abandoned Habitat - featuring Michael Moorcock & Mick Slattery

5. The Dream Find - featuring David Cross, Cyrille Verdeaux, & Robert Rich

6. Far & Away The Lands Escape, Bias Of Recency - featuring Graham Smith

7. Strolling Into The Future - featuring Albert Bouchard, Andy Dalby, & Jessie Mae Smart

8. Shadow Language - featuring Bridget Wishart

9. Seasiders - featuring David Jackson, Michael Moorcock, & Jonathan Segel

10. Lookout Point - featuring Alan Davey

11. Outside World - featuring Jonathan Segel & Bridget Wishart

12. Your Better Angels - featuring Peter Knight

13. As The Sky Was Being Painted - featuring Alan Davey & Harry Williamson

14. Theatre On The Other Side Of The Sea - featuring David Jackson & Michael Moorcock

15. Alternating Universes - featuring Theo Travis & Steve York

16. Spruce - featuring Harry Williamson

17. Night Of The Moon Dial - featuring Hoshiko Yamane

Official release date: June 4, 2021

