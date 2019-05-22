Smuin Announces 19/20 Season With Johnny Cash & Dave Brubeck Ballets & More

Following a record-breaking 25th anniversary, Smuin returns with a stellar lineup for its 2019/20 season featuring a vivid ballet set to the iconic music of Johnny Cash, a world premiere by Cuban trailblazer Osnel Delgado, and the return of sensational works by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa and Michael Smuin, plus a showcase of works created by Smuin dancers.

Smuin's 26th season, unveiled by Artistic Director Celia Fushille, launches in the fall with Dance Series 1, featuring the company premiere of The Man in Black choreographed by James Kudelka, former artistic director of the National Ballet of Canada. This mixed repertory program will also include the mainstage premiere of up-and-coming choreographer Rex Wheeler's Take Five set to the jazzy music of Dave Brubeck, and Michael Smuin's eternally powerful Carmina Burana. In spring 2020 Smuin will present Dance Series 2, featuring a world premiere by Osnel Delgado, renowned Cuban choreographer and artistic director of Malpaso Dance Company. Also on the program, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's hit Requiem for a Rose revisits the stage alongside Michael Smuin's otherworldly Symphony of Psalms. Smuin's wildly popular The Christmas Ballet returns during the holiday season with its signature collection of festive classics plus the addition of all-new surprises. The company will also present its Choreography Showcase, this time taking place in the company's new headquarters. For subscriptions and further information the public may call (415) 912-1899 or visit www.smuinballet.org. Single tickets go on sale early August.

Dance Series 1

The Man in Black by James Kudelka

Take Five by Rex Wheeler

Carmina Burana by Michael Smuin

The music of country icon Johnny Cash comes alive in The Man in Black, an acclaimed work for three men and a woman, danced in cowboy boots. This company premiere choreographed by James Kudelka, the former artistic director of the National Ballet of Canada, is an ode to American working-class grit featuring complex choreography influenced by popular country-western dance styles including line, square, swing, and step dancing. Arresting and inventive, Kudelka's piece was called "deeply touching and poignant" by the National Post and an "absolute killer... heartbreaking" by The Vancouver Sun. It is set to six songs by Cash, covered by a variety of artists. Dance Series 1 will also include the mainstage premiere of former Smuin artist Rex Wheeler's Take Five, a delightfully witty work set to the jazzy beat of Dave Brubeck. This quirky ballet was developed in Smuin's 2018 Choreography Showcase and brought the house down when an excerpt was performed at Smuin's 2019 Annual Gala. Also on the bill is Michael Smuin's stunning Carmina Burana, set to the sensual Carl Orff score, called "dazzling" and "unforgettable" by the San Francisco Chronicle.

Dates and Locations

September 20-21, 2019 Lesher Center for the Arts, 1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek

September 27-October 6, 2019 Cowell Theater, 2 Marina Boulevard, San Francisco

February 27-March 1, 2020 Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro Street, Mountain View

The Christmas Ballet

Choreography by Michael Smuin and guest choreographers

Smuin's joyful holiday tradition returns to spread yuletide cheer with its signature showcase of classical and contemporary dances set to delightfully festive tunes. The Christmas Ballet will kick off the holidays with two acts featuring the best of both worlds: flawless classical ballet set to beloved carols, and red-hot contemporary numbers set to pop favorites. With the surprise unwrapping of new treats each year, this charming medley of dances incorporates a variety of styles including ballet, tap, jazz, and more. Smuin's yuletide spectacular was declared "sheer joy...the finest toast to the season" by the San Francisco Chronicle.

Dates and Locations

November 22-23, 2019 Lesher Center for the Arts, 1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek

November 29-December 1, 2019 Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro Street, Mountain View

December 12-23, 2019 Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, 700 Howard Street, San Francisco

December 28-29, 2019 Sunset Center, San Carlos Street at 9th Avenue, Carmel-by-the-Sea

Choreography Showcase

Choreography by Smuin artists

Fresh new works take center stage in this showcase of rising choreographers, in which Smuin artists create breathtaking original pieces on their fellow company members. Featuring an exciting array of dance styles and musical selections, this opportunity to preview inventive and inspiring dances is followed by an intimate Q&A session to learn more about the dancers and discuss their creative process. For the first time this showcase will be presented in Smuin's brand new home.

Dates and Locations

March 6-7, 2020 Smuin Contemporary Ballet, 1830 17th Street, San Francisco

Dance Series 2

World Premiere by Osnel Delgado

Requiem for a Rose by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa

Symphony of Psalms by Michael Smuin

Smuin's groundbreaking spring program will introduce the Bay Area to internationally renowned Cuban choreographer Osnel Delgado, with a world premiere. Co-founder and artistic director of Havana's Malpaso Dance Company, an Associate Company of Joyce Theater Productions, Delgado creates flawless contemporary dance combined with Afro-Cuban and Latin social dances to dazzling effect. Intertwining intricate musicality with emotional resonance, Delgado's movement exploration offers up passion, uncertainty, and cultural blending of life in Cuba and beyond. Returning by popular demand, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's Requiem for a Rose is a bold and bewitching ballet set to one of Schubert's most romantic adagios, from the String Quintet in C Major. Ochoa, introduced to the Bay Area by Smuin in 2017, was inspired by the ups and downs of relationships in creating this transcendent work, which the San Francisco Classical Voice declared "perfection!" Rounding out the bill is Symphony of Psalms, Michael Smuin's spiritually evocative piece set to the dramatic Stravinsky score of the same name. Inspiring awe with distinctly modern shapes and fiendishly difficult partnering, this striking classical ballet highlights the Smuin artists' incredible athleticism and technical skill.

Dates and Locations

April 24-May 3, 2020 Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, 700 Howard Street, San Francisco

May 15-16, 2020 Lesher Center for the Arts, 1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek

May 21-24, 2020 Mountain View Center for the Arts, 500 Castro Street, Mountain View

June 5-6, 2020 Sunset Center, San Carlos Street at 9th Avenue, Carmel-by-the-Sea





