Selma Arts Center And SACTeen Blast From The Past With ZOMBIE PROM

The Selma Arts Center Teen Company has announced the production of Zombie Prom, running two weekends. Friday, January 10th at 7:30PM, Saturday, January 11th at 2PM & 7:30PM, Sunday, January 12th at 2PM, Thursday, January 16th at 7:30PM, Friday, January 17th at 7:30PM, Saturday, January 18th at 2PM & 7:30PM at the Selma Arts Center, 1935 High Street, Selma, CA, 93662.

ZOMBIE PROM -"Everything warps when your boyfriend's a corpse!" Music by Dana P. Rowe, Book and Lyrics by John Dempsey, SACTeen returns with it's annual production - this time traveling back the atomic 1950's in ZOMBIE PROM. This girl-loves-ghoul rock-and-roll Off-Broadway musical is set at Enrico Fermi High School. Pretty senior, Toffee, has fallen for the class bad boy Jonny (that's Jonny, without an "h"). Family pressure forces Toffee to end the romance and Jonny, heartbroken, charges off on his motorcycle to the nuclear waste dump. He returns glowing and determined to reclaim Toffee's heart. He still wants to graduate, but most of all he wants to take Toffee to the prom. The zany, tyrannical principal, Miss Strict, orders him to drop dead while a scandal reporter seizes on him as the freak du jour. History comes to his rescue while a tuneful selection of original songs in the style of 50s hits keeps the action rocking across the stage.

"It's a blast from the past!" Director Adrian Oceguera and Co- Director R.L. Preheim have brought out the quirky high voltage charm of this 50's period piece with bright comic book touched, strong lead ensemble and ambitious choreography by Michael C. Flores.

"With Zombie Prom, we really wanted to bring a fun, eccentric, campy production to the Arts Center stage. Pulling influence from the B horror movies of the 80s and beyond, this musical is funny, charming and extraordinarily ridiculous in all the right ways," says co-director Oceguera.



SACTeen's production of Zombie prom also includes talented actors from all over the valley. Fans of "Grease" will love the plucky cast of characters that bring the humor and energy to the production.

"The talent is through the roof with this ambitious production. Being a challenging operetta-style musical, these young performers have overcome every obstacle and have become a cohesive unit lead by some of the best young talents we've had the pleasure of working with," says Oceguera.

The cast is led by Lalaina Rabetsimba (Jonny) & Nicole Lajune (Toffee). Supporting roles include Olivia Hayes (Delilah Strict) & Vega Ankrum (Eddie Flagrante), including a few rambunctious high school friends Shelby Manley (Ginger), Anysah Galvan (Coco), Glenda Stewart (Candy), Jordan Martinez (Jake), Dylan Harrell (Josh) and Richard Avila (Joey).

SACTeen's production of Zombie Prom is co-directed by Adrian Oceguera and R.L. Preheim with vocal direction by Dakota Simpson and choreography by Michael C. Flores. Collaborative effort of scenic design and construction by Adrian Oceguera and Erik Andersen with complimenting projections by Sami Moree and lighting design by Nicolette C. Andersen. Costumes and wigs by Damen Pardo and Garrett Ruiz.

Tickets are available at selmaartscenter.com or at the Selma Arts Center box office located at 1935 High Street, Selma, CA 93662. Box office hours are Tuesday-Friday, 1PM-5PM. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors/ students and is rated 'PG. Tickets will also be available at the door for the same price, until sold out -doors open half hour before show time. For information, call (559) 891-2238, email nicolettea@cityofselma.com, or visit the Selma Arts Center website at selmaartscenter.com.





