San Jose Stage Company Reveals MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Cast And Creative Team

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



San Jose Stage Company will continue its 43rd season with Million Dollar Quartet, the Broadway musical by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux inspired by the true story of a historic recording session at Sun Records.

Directed by Randall King, the production will run November 19–December 14, 2025 at The Stage, located at 490 South 1st Street in San Jose. The press opening will take place on Saturday, November 22 at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $34 to $84 and are available through the Box Office at (408) 283-7142 or at thestage.org.

Set on December 4, 1956, Million Dollar Quartet explores the night Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins met at Sun Records Studio for an unexpected jam session. The musical includes hits such as “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Walk the Line,” “Hound Dog,” and “Folsom Prison Blues.”

Artistic Director Randall King said, “Million Dollar Quartet captures a moment in time when four young artists, each on the cusp of greatness, collided in a spontaneous, electrifying jam session that would forever change the sound of American music. This show is not just a celebration of rock ‘n’ roll, it’s a testament to raw creativity, risk, and rebellion that defined a generation. We’re thrilled to bring this story to life on our stage this holiday season, as part of a season dedicated to transformative moments and the power of live performance.”

Bryant Cobb will appear as Johnny Cash, with Cody Craven* as Elvis Presley, Ashley Garlick* as Dyanne, Nick Kenbrandt as Jerry Lee Lewis, Tarif Pappu as Carl Perkins, Teddy Spencer* as Sam Phillips, Daniel Murguia as Brother Jay, and Troy Herner-Brown as Fluke.

The production will feature music direction by Nick Kenbrandt, choreography by Monica Moe, scenic design by Robert Pickering, costume design by Ashley Garlick, lighting design by Maurice Vercoutere, sound by Steve Schoebeck, scenic paint by Bill Vujevich, stage management by Iliana M. Karbowski*, and assistant stage management by Kris Contreras*.

*Denotes membership in Actors’ Equity Association.

Million Dollar Quartet is supported by associate producers Cheryl Booten and Robert Mannell, and Richard and Peggy James. San Jose Stage Company’s 2025–26 Season 43 is supported by Robert J. Bettencourt and Swenson.

ABOUT SAN JOSE STAGE COMPANY

San Jose Stage Company is the South Bay’s professional theatre known for producing contemporary works in an intimate Off-Broadway–style environment. Now in its 43rd season, the company has produced more than 200 productions, including 20 world premieres and 50 new works, and presents work to over 20,000 patrons annually. Recipient of the Paine Knickerbocker Award from the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle, The Stage maintains local and international partnerships and continues to expand its role within the Bay Area theatre community.