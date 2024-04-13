San Jose Chamber Orchestra Will Present THE TELEGRAPH QUARTET This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



San José Chamber Orchestra (SJCO) will continue its 33rd concert season with SJCO CHAMBER MUSIC, an intimate evening featuring special guests San Francisco-based Telegraph Quartet and SJCO principal players for one performance only, on Saturday, April 27. The program of chamber music includes pieces by Alexander Borodin, George Walker, and Osvaldo Golijov.

The performance will be held at St Francis Episcopal Church, 1205 Pine Avenue, San José 95125 (Willow Glen neighborhood.) Ample street parking available.

The Performers:

Telegraph Quartet: Eric Chin, violin; Jeremiah Shaw, cello; Pei-Ling Lin, viola; and Joseph Maile, violin.

The Program:

Alexander Borodin's String Quartet No. 2 in D major (1881) The third movement of this quartet, Notturno, is a much-loved piece that was made famous from its use in the musical Kismet.

George Walker's String Quartet No. 1, Lyric. (1946) George Walker was the first Black Composer to win the Pulitzer Prize in Music.

Osvaldo Golijov's Last Round. (1996) From the Composers Notes: "The piece is conceived as an idealized bandoneon. The first movement represents the act of a violent compression of the instrument and the second a final, seemingly endless opening sigh. (It is actually a fantasy over the refrain of the song My Beloved Buenos Aires composed by the legendary Carlos Gardel in the 1930s). But Last Round is also a sublimated tango dance.” –Osvaldo Golijov

TICKETS:

Online: at the button below

Phone: 408.295.4416

Box Office: sjcorch@gmail.com

Also available at the door

TICKET PRICES: $15 to $75

Adults: $65/$75

Seniors: $55/$65 (Age 62 and above)

Students: $15/$25

ABOUT THE PERFORMERS

Now celebrating its 11th season together, the Telegraph Quartet (Eric Chin and Joseph Maile, violins; Pei-Ling Lin, viola; Jeremiah Shaw, cello) was formed in 2013 with an equal passion for the standard chamber music repertoire and contemporary, non-standard works alike. Described by the San Francisco Chronicle as “…an incredibly valuable addition to the cultural landscape” and “powerfully adept… with a combination of brilliance and subtlety,” the Telegraph Quartet was awarded the prestigious 2016 Walter W. Naumburg Chamber Music Award and the Grand Prize at the 2014 Fischoff Chamber Music Competition. The Quartet has performed in concert halls, music festivals, and academic institutions across the United States and abroad, including New York City's Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center, San Francisco's Herbst Theatre, the San Francisco Conservatory of Music's Chamber Masters Series, and at festivals including the Chautauqua Institute, Interlochen Arts Festival, Kneisel Hall Chamber Music Festival, and the Emilia Romagna Festival. The Quartet is currently on the chamber music faculty at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music as the Quartet-in-Residence.

The artistry of violinist/concertmaster Liana Bérubé is inextricably intertwined with self-knowledge and self-compassion. Her openly expressive aesthetic, described as “searching mastery” (Charleston Gazette-Mail), has been heard in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. She is co-founder and violinist of the Delphi Trio. Concerto performances include appearances with Thirteen Strings Chamber Orchestra, Sinfonia Toronto, Bear Valley Music Festival Orchestra, the Oakland Symphony, the San Jose Chamber Orchestra, and the San Francisco Chamber Orchestra. She is currently concertmaster of the San José Chamber Orchestra.

ABOUT SAN JOSE CHAMBER ORCHESTRA:

The San José Chamber Orchestra, a professional string-based ensemble of 19+ players, presents a series of 7–9 programs per season. Many performances feature one or more commissions or world premieres by award winning composers with critically acclaimed guest artists as featured soloists. San José Chamber Orchestra is the recipient of five ASCAP/League of American Orchestras Adventurous Programming Awards, has produced seven CDs of American music and commissioned and/or premiered over 200 new works in 32 seasons.

The San José Chamber Orchestra was founded in 1991 out of the desire of local musicians (at the time playing with Opera San José) for an opportunity to play chamber orchestra repertoire and explore music written by living composers. Its formation was sparked by a challenge in the METRO newspaper from the late drummer Sammy Cohen to music director Barbara Day Turner, announcing that an orchestra was forming (unbeknownst to her) and privately saying to stop being lazy and get started. The San José Chamber Music Society graciously sponsored the first concert and a board was formed shortly thereafter.

Photo Credit: Lisa Marie Mazzucco