San Francisco Playhouse Announces Suspension Of Upcoming Performances

San Francisco Playhouse has announced the cancellation of the remainder of its 2019-2020 season.

Read an important message from the team here:

"Over the past several difficult weeks, we have been assessing the situation surrounding COVID-19 and planning for our future. To keep our patrons, staff, and artists safe, and to comply with the most recent stay-at-home orders, we are announcing that the remaining productions of our 2019/20 Season will not proceed as originally scheduled. We sincerely hope to be able to present these plays in the future, but due to current conditions we are unable to make a determination on when that will be possible.

Patrons with tickets for any canceled performance dates will receive a separate email with options for how to proceed. We encourage you to consider donating the cost of your tickets to San Francisco Playhouse to help us through these difficult days.

We are determined to make it through this crisis, thanks to the strength and dedication of our staff, artists, donors, and community. We have announced five of the six plays that will comprise our 2020/21 Season, and are excited and humbled by the opportunity to bring these plays to our stage when it is safe to do so.

In the meantime, we are working on bringing you live-streaming intimate conversations with some of our favorite artists. Keep an eye on your inbox for details on our new series of fireside chats.

We are so grateful to the heroes who have made donations to help us survive. Because of you, we will make it through to the brighter days ahead.

If you need anything at all, please email info@sfplayhouse.org. You may also call 415.677.9596; we will return your call as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience, generosity, and understanding during these uncertain times.





We hope you all continue to stay safe and healthy during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to you. We miss you."

