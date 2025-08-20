San Francisco Opera’s DEAD MAN WALKING Returns for 25th Anniversary in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



San Francisco Opera will present the 25th-anniversary production of Jake Heggie and Terrence McNally’s Dead Man Walking from September 14–28 at the War Memorial Opera House. The landmark opera, commissioned by San Francisco Opera and premiered in 2000, has since become the most performed contemporary opera in the world, with more than 80 productions worldwide.

Patrick Summers, who conducted the world premiere, leads this revival directed by Leonard Foglia. The cast features Grammy-nominated mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton as Sister Helen Prejean, Ryan McKinny as Joseph De Rocher, Susan Graham returning in the role of Mrs. De Rocher, Brittany Renee as Sister Rose, and Rod Gilfry as Owen Hart.

The Saturday, September 20 performance will be livestreamed at 7:30 p.m. PT and available on demand for 48 hours beginning September 21 at 10 a.m. PT.

About the Opera

Based on Sister Helen Prejean’s 1993 memoir and inspired by her journey as spiritual advisor to a death row inmate, Dead Man Walking explores redemption, justice, and compassion in the face of capital punishment. Heggie’s first opera, with a libretto by Terrence McNally, was hailed as “a masterpiece” (San Francisco Chronicle) at its premiere. Heggie has since become one of America’s most celebrated composers, recently inducted into the OPERA America Hall of Fame and named Musical America’s 2025 Composer of the Year.

Special Events and Community Programs

To mark the anniversary, San Francisco Opera partners with Sister Helen Prejean’s Ministry Against the Death Penalty and the San Francisco Interfaith Council for a series of free community events:

Faith, Law & The Death Penalty (Sept. 10, Sydney Goldstein Theater): A discussion with faith leaders, exonerees, and legal experts, hosted by Sister Helen Prejean and featuring composer Jake Heggie.

An Afternoon with Sister Helen Prejean and Dead Man Walking (Sept. 12, San Francisco Public Library): Film screening and conversation with Prejean and Heggie, followed by Q&A and book signing.

Page to Stage Book Clubs (Sept. 3 and Sept. 20, in partnership with SFPL): Free copies of the memoir, discussions, and invitations to the opera’s dress rehearsal.

Art Exhibition: Lobby installation at the Opera House showcasing work by incarcerated artists.

Additional pre-opera talks will be given 55 minutes before each performance by composer Jake Heggie and San Francisco Opera Dramaturg Emeritus Clifford “Kip” Cranna.

Tickets

Tickets range from $29 to $447 and are available at sfopera.com or by calling (415) 864-3330. Subscriptions, student and teacher discounts, and livestream tickets ($25) are also available.

San Francisco Opera performs at the War Memorial Opera House, 301 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA. Patrons are encouraged to use public transportation.