San Francisco Opera's Centennial Season Culminates With One-Night-Only Celebration This Summer

San Francisco Opera's Centennial Season culminates June 16, 2023, in a special concert and dinner honoring the Company's illustrious 100-year history. Caroline H. Hume Music Director Eun Sun Kim, former Music Director Sir Donald Runnicles and former Principal Guest Conductor Patrick Summers lead the San Francisco Opera Orchestra and Chorus along with an exciting roster of vocal soloists in the 100th Anniversary Concert. The live concert will also be available as a livestream for a worldwide audience.

San Francisco Opera Association board members Anna Fieler, Sue Marineau and Jason Phillips co-chair the evening's Dinner with the Artists fundraiser. The festivities begin with a champagne toast at 5 p.m. in the Veterans Building lobby and continue with the 100th Anniversary Concert in the War Memorial Opera House at 6 p.m. and post-concert dinner in the Diane B. Wilsey Center for Opera. With décor inspired by the Company's past, present and future, this once-in-a-century celebration features a dinner by McCalls Catering & Events showcasing the Bay Area's unique culinary diversity and an opportunity to dine with the stars of San Francisco Opera. Proceeds benefit the Company's second-century commitment to artistic excellence and innovation.

The festive event presents many treasured San Francisco Opera artists, including sopranos Karita Mattila, Ailyn Pérez, Patricia Racette, Nina Stemme, Heidi Stober, Adela Zaharia; mezzo-sopranos Susan Graham, Daniela Mack; tenors Lawrence Brownlee, Michael Fabiano, Brandon Jovanovich, Russell Thomas; baritones Lucas Meachem, Brian Mulligan; and bass-baritone Christian Van Horn.

San Francisco Opera's Dianne and Tad Taube General Director Matthew Shilvock said: "This is such a thrilling milestone, and we wanted to create a night to remember, celebrating the past, present and future of this extraordinary company. A stunning roster of San Francisco Opera artists have been brought together under Eun Sun Kim's leadership and with the Opera Orchestra and Chorus for an evening of awe-inspiring music and artistry. I am honored that we will have three conductors guiding us through the evening, representing decades of spectacular music making on the podium. We will dearly miss former Music Director Nicola Luisotti who has obligations in Europe at the time, but we will celebrate his tenure through a number of musical selections. A glorious occasion, steeped in the remarkable journey of San Francisco Opera, this will be a night for the history books!"

Tracing the history of San Francisco Opera through musical milestones and landmark productions, the 100th Anniversary Concert will include selections spanning seventeenth-century Italian composer Claudio Monteverdi through the music of John Adams. Full concert program details will be announced at a later date.

The 100th Anniversary Concert on June 16 is a marquee event of San Francisco Opera's highly anticipated 2023 Summer Season, which runs June 3-July 1 and opens with a new co-production of Giacomo Puccini's Madame Butterfly by director Amon Miyamoto. Richard Strauss' Die Frau ohne Schatten, which received its American premiere at San Francisco Opera in 1959, returns to the War Memorial Opera House stage on June 4 in a production by David Hockney. San Francisco Opera co-commission El último sueño de Frida y Diego by Bay Area composer Gabriela Lena Frank and librettist Nilo Cruz will have its Bay Area premiere on June 13.

TICKETS AND INFORMATION

Tickets for the 100th Anniversary Concert range from $30 to $350.

Dinner package prices are $50,000 for a table of 10/$5,000 per person; $25,000 per table of 10/$2,500 per person; and $10,000 per table of ten/$1,000 per person (concert tickets sold separately). To purchase, please call the San Francisco Opera Box Office at (415) 864-3330 or online sfopera.com/100anniversary.

Virtual tickets for the June 16 livestream of the 100th Anniversary Concert are $27.50. The concert will be streamed live only; on-demand access will not be available. For more information, visit sfopera.com/digital/livestream.

The Dolby Family's Opera for the Bay tickets will be available on a first-come basis at sfopera.com to eligible residents one month before the 100th Anniversary Concert. Opera for the Bay tickets are available to residents with a Bay Area mailing address zip code (beginning with 940-954) who have not attended San Francisco Opera in the past three years. Each eligible resident may purchase up to two $10 tickets for the performance. For more information, visit sfopera.com/operaforthebay.

The San Francisco Opera Box Office window is located in the Opera House at 301 Van Ness Avenue. Box Office hours are Monday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Saturdays phone only). A $2 per-ticket facility fee is included in Balcony 1, 2 and 3 zone prices; all other zones include a $3 per-ticket facility fee.

Artists, program and ticket prices are subject to change. For further information about San Francisco Opera's 2022-23 Season, visit sfopera.com.