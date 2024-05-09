Photos: TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Supporters Raise Funds At BLUE SKY BACCHANALIA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Go inside the TheatreWorks Silicon Valley spring fundraiser Blue Sky Bacchanalia at Hiller Aviation Museum Sunday, May 5. See photos from the event.

The event honored longtime partner, The Lohr Family and Obie Award-winning actor Francis Jue (Soft Power, M. Butterfly, TV’s Madam Secretary), who has performed regularly on TheatreWorks stages for decades.

Proceeds from Blue Sky Bacchanalia will benefit TheatreWorks’ continued mission to bring the arts to Bay Area audiences.

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, led by Artistic Director Giovanna Sardelli, presents a wide variety of contemporary plays and musicals and revitalizes great works of the past. Founded in 1970 by Robert Kelley, TheatreWorks has grown from a truly original Silicon Valley start-up to become one of the nation’s leading professional non-profit theatre companies. TheatreWorks was recently honored as the recipient of the 2019 Regional Theatre Tony Award. TheatreWorks also champions new work, offering artists support and a creative home as they develop new stories for the American theatre. Offstage, TheatreWorks’ arts education programs in local schools and arts engagement programs in Silicon Valley neighborhoods uplift its audiences and strengthen community bonds. Onstage and off, TheatreWorks welcomes the mosaic of people that embody the Bay Area and beyond, celebrating the transformative power of theatre to ignite imagination, inspire conversation, and enliven souls.

Photo Credit: Reed Flores

J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines CEO/President Steve Lohr with TheatreWorks Board Chair Mark Greenstein

Cindi Sears and Julie Kaufman

TheatreWorks Artistic Director Giovanna Sardelli

Renee Greenstein and Paul Titteron

J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines founder Jerry Lohr and J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines CEO/President Steve Lohr

TheatreWorks Founder Robert Kelley and Obie Award-winning actor Francis Jue

TheatreWorks Trustee Barbara Shapiro

Stephen and Louise Pahl

Nick Nakashima, Phil Wong, Solona Husband, and Melissa WolfKlain

Karen Ingram, Lynn Szekely-Goode, and Marina Lewis

Claudia Coleman, Anne Hambly, Sherry Mills, and Tim Mills

TheatreWorks Trustee Daniel Shiplacoff

Obie Award winner Francis Jue

Phil Wong and Nick Nakashima

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley hosts its spring fundraiser Blue Sky Bacchanalia

