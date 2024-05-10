Cast Set for SUMMERTIME! at Transcendence Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Transcendence Theatre Company will kick off its 2024 summer season, Broadway in Sonoma, with Summertime!,a musical celebration of Sonoma, Thursday, June 20 through Sunday, June 23. California Wine Country's award-winning premiere entertainment experience will present Summertime! for one weekend only in Sonoma's Field of Dreams in Fazio Field, just steps away from downtown Sonoma. The perfect way to usher in the summer, this performance will showcase tunes from iconic shows and popular chart-toppers. A vibrant celebration of Sonoma, Summertime! features a diverse mix of musical styles from Broadway classics like Oklahoma! and Pippin to hits by artists such as the Beatles and Sara Bareilles.

The cast of Summertime! boasts a lineup of seasoned performers from Broadway, National Tours, and other esteemed venues. The cast includes Allyson Carr, known for her roles in Mamma Mia, Elf, and My Fair Lady; Mia Gerachis, fresh from the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd; Shiloh Goodin, noted for bringing to life the puppeteer role of Richard Parker the tiger in Life of Pi; Jesse Jones, a dynamic performer from La Cage Aux Folles; Aaron LaVigne, who portrayed the role of Jesus in the 50th Anniversary production of Jesus Christ Superstar; Usman Ali Mughal, who was part of the original Broadway cast of Life of Pi, Sharone Sayegh, celebrated for her original role in The Band's Visit; Michael Schimmele, a versatile actor with credits in major regional theaters; Andy Saehan Shin, acclaimed for his vocal prowess in Jesus Christ Superstar; and Allison Strong.

Transcendence Theatre Company's artistic director, Tony Gonzalez, will lead as director and associate choreographer of Summertime!, alongside Monica Kapoor (Bombay Dreams, Mamma Mia!, Smash) as associate director and choreographer, and Transcendence's music supervisor, Matt Smart (A Christmas Carol, SF Tour; Hamilton, And Peggy Tour), who will serve as the musical director and arranger. The creative team also includes Daniel Simons (Production Manager), Jeffrey Porter (Technical Director), Wes Shippee (Sound Designer/Engineer), Sarah E. T. Jackson (Production Stage Manager), and Karen Webb(Assistant Stage Manager).

“With the debut of Summertime! kicking off the summer season of Broadway in Sonoma, our dynamic creative team, including the incomparable Monica Kapoor and the talented Matt Smart, have crafted a concert that is an invigorating and theatrical celebration of Sonoma," said Gonzalez. "Launching this season in a fantastic new location in the magical Field of Dreams will offer a unique transcendent experience, blending the buzz of downtown Sonoma with the magic of live performance. I'm thrilled to direct this season's opener as we start the summer with a sunny mix of pop hits and bold Broadway favorites, making this the Best Night Ever for our audience.”

Gonzalez has been part of countless Transcendence productions, serving as director and/or conceiver, and choreographer for favorites like Dance the Night Away, The Gala (2019), and Broadway Holiday Spectacular. He has also delivered unforgettable on-stage appearances in Transcendence productions A Chorus Line and The Gala (2014, 2019), where his performances create an electric connection with the audience. As music supervisor, Smart also has an extensive history with Transcendence for 10 years. The Bay Area native has worked with international talent, including Michael Feinstein, Michael Tilson Thomas, Bonnie Raitt, and Alex Lacamoire.

The Transcendence Experience

With Sonoma Plaza a mere walk from Field of Dreams, guests are encouraged to enjoy dinner, shopping, world-class wine tastings, and all that Sonoma has to offer before and after the show. This season, food trucks will not be on-site at the Field of Dreams. The RBC Wealth Management Gold Lounge at Fazio Field will open at 5:30 p.m. before each performance for Gold level tickets. Fazio Field will open at 6:30 p.m. for all other ticket levels. Guests can enjoy artisanal wines, local beer, and other beverages before the show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Transcendence Theatre Company has partnered with several surrounding parking lots near the Field of Dreams for the Broadway in Sonoma summer series. All patrons who plan to drive must make a parking lot reservation before arriving at the show, either through the online checkout process or by calling the Transcendence Box Office at 877-424-1414 Ext. 1.

Individual tickets range in price from $35 to $190. Three- and four-show subscribers will save 20% and receive priority seating and subscriber benefits. Groups of 10 or more will save up to 20%. Both tickets and subscriptions are available now online at BestNightEver.org, or by calling the box office at 877-424-1414 Ext. 1.

Comments