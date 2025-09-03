San Francisco Neo-Futurists to Present INFINITE SNARCH

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The critically-acclaimed San Francisco Neo-Futurists will present, for the first time ever, Infinite Snarch: A Slumber Party Wrench, a special event featuring 30 of the ensemble’s all-time favorite original short plays selected to create the tone and atmosphere of a slumber party.

Named one of “22 San Francisco things everyone must do” by the SF Chronicle, the flagship weekly show, The Infinite Wrench, is a heart-pumping race against the clock to present an ever-changing roster of 30 original plays in 60 minutes. Since our company’s founding in 2013, we’ve premiered over 4,200 hyper-short plays on our stage. For Infinite Snarch, we’ve picked 30 of our favorite plays about friendship, games, dreams, secrets, crushes, and of course, slumber! Infinite Snarch is about inviting all who join to feel the electricity, danger, and heartbreak of a slumber party. All are invited to the Slumber Party Wrench! Bring your blanket, wear your pajamas!

The show will feature performances by ensemble members Eli Bishop, Danni Blackman, Hannah Cantor, jeb, Geulah Finman, Ray Ray, and Krystal Seli.

The performances are at 9PM on September 26 & 27, and 2PM on September 28 at the Taylor Street Theater in San Francisco. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at sfneofuturists.org.

More about the San Francisco Neo-Futurists

The San Francisco Neo-Futurists are a collective of wildly prolific writer/director/performers who create theater that is a fusion of sport, poetry and living-newspaper. They strive to create performance that conveys ideas and experiences as directly and honestly as possible.

Infinite Snarch: A Slumber Party Wrench is a special event featuring 30 of the ensemble’s all-time favorite original hyper-short plays written on the subject of friendship, games, dreams, secrets, crushes, and of course, slumber! Every week, the San Francisco Neo-Futurists write new plays to populate the show, meaning the show changes every weekend. Since the San Francisco Neo-Futurists’ founding in November 2013, they’ve written and performed over 4,200 original short plays. The ensemble has been called “a hotbed of energy and creativity” by the San Francisco Chronicle, and has won a number of local awards, including “Best Theater Company” in the SF Bay Guardian’s Best of the Bay 2019 and 2017 Readers Polls.

The San Francisco Neo-Futurists are fiscally sponsored by Intersection for the Arts. Intersection for the Arts is a bedrock Bay Area arts20 nonprofit that’s dedicated to helping artists grow. Through vital resources, including fiscal sponsorship, low-cost coworking and event space, and professional development programs, they empower people to continue creating, thinking big, and taking weird and wonderful risks.