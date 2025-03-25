San Francisco Ballet to Present FRANKENSTEIN Contemporary Ballet

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The world-renowned San Francisco Ballet will give 16 performances of internationally lauded American composer Lowell Liebermann's Frankenstein, Op. 130, Ballet in 3 Acts, with music director Martin West conducting the San Francisco Ballet Orchestra at the War Memorial Opera House (301 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94102), March 20 to 26, 2025 and then again for performances from April 26 to May 4, 2025.

Mr. Liebermann's highly successful score, Frankenstein, is based on Mary Shelley's classic 19th-century eponymous novel. The ballet, featuring choreography by Liam Scarlett and stage design by John MacFarlane, is an emotional tale of life, death, love, and identity, which takes the audience on a captivating journey through scientist Victor Frankenstein's ambitious plan to animate a patchwork of lifeless body parts, setting in motion a detrimental chain of fateful events. Mr. Scarlett's choreography retains the essential nature of Shelley's novel while transforming previous notions of horror into an allegory of the human condition.

In the fall of 2023 Frankenstein received its Chicago premiere by the eminent Joffrey Ballet at Chicago's vaunted Lyric Opera House. The project itself, and, in particular, Mr. Liebermann's score received multiple enthusiastic previews and reviews. Critic Lauren Warnecks observed in the Chicago Tribune, "Scarlett's treatment of Lowell Liebermann's lush original score has Assucena and Cuevas traversing the entire stage with apparent reckless abandon." (October 13, 2023). Kyle MacMillan noted, in the Chicago Sun Times: "The rich, atmospheric, almost cinematic score, with its evocative use of piano, celeste and vibraphone, was provided by American composer Lowell Liebermann." (October 13, 2024)

General admission of $29 to $498 is available for purchase on the San Francisco Ballet's event page. Owing to mature themes, this ballet is recommended for ages 14 and up. For more information, please visit composer Lowell Liebermann's website and San Francisco Ballet's website.

