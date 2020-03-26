SFCM Launches Live Tiny Dorm Concert Series

As stages across the globe go dark and many citizens shelter at home, the visionary collaborators of San Francisco Conservatory of Music are joining together, apart. Creators and administrators across the SFCM ecosystem will be streaming performances from their personal concert halls, from dorms and living rooms to home gardens.

Starting this Friday, March 27, a new 90-minute live stream will begin each evening at 5pm, featuring three expertly curated 25-minute sets hosted by a rotating cast of emcees. Audiences tuning in will enjoy live performances by pre-college and conservatory stars, top-tier faculty from the San Francisco Symphony, Ballet, Opera, and SFJAZZ Collective, and alumni fresh from the world's biggest stages. SFCM Recording department students will assist with the backend interface, acting as virtual stage managers for this whole-community effort.



Additional live-streaming programming will include an online festival of masterclasses and interactive lecture-demonstrations via the Conservatory's Technology and Applied Composition (TAC) department. High-profile artists spanning the landscape of the creative music technology field - including composer and orchestrator Tim Davies (Frozen, La La Land, Nas, Kendrick Lamar), game soundtrack composer Austin Wintory (Journey, Erica), experimental hip hop group clipping., including Daveed Digs (Hamilton), artificial intelligence composer Holly Herndon, Gray Area Foundation for the Arts Executive Director Barry Threw, and legendary electronic music duo Matmos, long-time collaborators with Björk - will work with students, showcasing the broad spectrum of technologically derived mediums utilized by the modern composer.

On April 11, the closing night of the Tiny Dorm series will be curated by SFCM's incoming Music Director, whose appointment will be announced that week. Full programming will be viewable on the SFCM performance calendar.

SFCM is grateful for our partnership with Harry Winston on Tiny Dorm Concerts and their long-term support of scholarships and our students.

Tune in at www.youtube.com/user/sfcmmedia and www.sfcm.edu/tinydorm





