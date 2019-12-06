SF SKETCHFEST Announces Additions To Festival Lineup

SF Sketchfest presented announces additions to the lineup for the 19th annual San Francisco Comedy Festival January 9-26, 2020.

The 18-day festival of more than 250 shows features major comedy stars and the best up-and-coming comedians from around the world performing in venues across the city bringing non-stop entertainment including sketch, stand-up, alternative comedy, music, improv, films, tributes, live podcasts, storytelling, family shows, workshops, panels and more. Tickets for all new shows and all previously announced shows are on sale now at sfsketchfest.com.





JUST ADDED

SF Sketchfest Tribute to beloved actress Molly Shannon, in conversation with Bruce McCulloch followed by a 20th Anniversary Screening of "Superstar."

SF Sketchfest Tribute to multi-talented stand-up comedian, "2 Dope Queens" co-host/co-star, New York Times best-selling writer, and actress Phoebe Robinson, in conversation.

"Freestyle Love Supreme": Bay Area premiere of the hit Broadway improvised hip-hop phenomenon created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale, 2nd show added by popular demand.

Jermaine Fowler: Headlining stand-up from comedian, writer and actor seen in HBO's "Crashing" and the films "Sorry To Bother You" and upcoming "Coming To America 2".

Joel Kim Booster's Joy F*ck Club: After a rousing, sold out show last year, Joel brings his wildly popular show back to SF Sketchfest with guests Nori Reed and more.

Self Helpless Podcast: Special live taping with Taylor Tomlinson, Delanie Fischer, and Kelsey Cook who each bring their own areas of expertise to the conversation diving into all things self-improvement.

Bobcat Goldthwait & Mary Lynn Rajskub co-headline A Night of Stand-Up, Hosted by Emily Catalano.

MORE ADDITIONS

Sherri Shepherd added to Celebrity Autobiography

Busy Philipps added as moderator to SpongeBob SquarePants 20th Anniversary

Todd Barry added as moderator to SF Sketchfest's Tribute to Brian Regan

Paul F. Tompkins added as moderator to SF Sketchfest's Tribute to Busy Philipps

Kevin Murphy added as moderator to Airplane! 40th Anniversary Tribute & Screening

Peaches Christ added as moderator to SF Sketchfest's Tribute to Sandra Bernhard + Screening of "The King of Comedy"

Paul Myers added as moderator to Monkees Tribute with Michael Nesmith & Micky Dolenz

Thomas Lennon added to Theme Park Improv

Rachel Dratch, Oscar Nunez, Tami Sagher and Cole Stratton added to The Children's Show

Matt Walsh and Morgan Walsh added to Endless Honeymoon

Rachel Dratch added to The 3 Questions with Andy Richter

Francesca Fiorentini, Shalewa Sharpe and Jes Tom added to Women Crush Wednesdays

Rhea Butcher, Matt Gourley, Myq Kaplan added to Fake TED Talks. Tickets: early show https://sched.co/Xps0 late show https://sched.co/Xpsp

SF Sketchfest previously announced its most eclectic lineup yet, featuring "Freestyle Love Supreme", the hit Broadway improvised hip-hop phenomenon created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale; tributes to Tony Shalhoub, Busy Philipps, Sandra Bernhard, Kevin Nealon, Crispin Glover, Robert Klein, Eugene Mirman, Brian Regan, and The Monkees with Michael Nesmith and Micky Dolenz; appearances by Maria Bamford, Macaulay Culkin, Margaret Cho, Tony Hale, Rachel Dratch, Fred Armisen, Patton Oswalt, Kristen Schaal, Doug Benson, Michael Ian Black, the cast and creators of "SpongeBob SquarePants"; film tributes to "Airplane!", "Clue", "Rocky Horror Picture Show"; musical guests include country music sensation Brad Paisley, jazz luminary Bill Frisell, and Prince and the Revolution guitarist Wendy Melvoin, and so much more! SF Sketchfest offers its audiences the rare opportunity to see their favorite performers in intimate live performances, discussions and immersive comedy experiences and audiences can expect another outstanding year of fun over the fest's 18 days of entertainment programming.



SF Sketchfest schedule & tickets: sfsketchfest.com/schedule-and-tickets/

Schedule and lineup subject to change. 2020 Major Sponsors: iHeartRadio, Hotel Buchanan and Sir Francis Drake 2020 Official Sponsors: Fort Point Beer (Official Beer Sponsor), San Franpsycho, SCHED, Speechless For more details on how to become an SF Sketchfest sponsor, please contact sponsors@sfsketchfest.com. 2020 Venues:

Alamo Drafthouse at the New Mission, Brava Theater Center and Brava Cabaret, Cafe Du Nord, California Academy of Sciences, Castro Theatre, The Chapel, Cobb's Comedy Club, Gateway Theatre, Marines' Memorial Theatre, The Palace Theatre, PianoFight, Punch Line Comedy Club, Speechless, Swedish American Hall, Sydney Goldstein Theater.



SF Sketchfest, co-founded and directed by David Owen, Cole Stratton and Janet Varney, produces the eclectic San Francisco Comedy Festival, the longest-running comedy festival in the U.S. SF Sketchfest is an internationally-recognized and critically-acclaimed event that mixes major comedy stars and the best up-and-coming comedians from around the world for over two weeks of sketch, stand-up, alternative comedy, music, improv, films, tributes, live podcasts, workshops, and panel discussions. SF Sketchfest offers its audiences the rare opportunity to see their favorite performers in intimate live performances and discussions.



In past years, SF Sketchfest has featured renowned comedy artists such as Aziz Ansari, Fred Armisen, Dan Aykroyd, Maria Bamford, Dave Barry, Mike Birbiglia, Jack Black, Rachel Bloom, Carol Burnett, Dana Carvey, Margaret Cho, Billy Crystal, Noel Fielding, Zach Galifianakis, Ricky Gervais, Christopher Guest, Eddie Izzard, Monty Python's Terry Jones, Key & Peele, Eugene Levy, Michael McKean, Kate McKinnon, Tig Notaro, Conan O'Brien, Catherine O'Hara, Patton Oswalt, Penn & Teller, Amy Poehler, Paul Reubens, Mort Sahl, Amy Schumer, Amy Sedaris, Garry Shandling, Harry Shearer, Robert Townsend, Aisha Tyler, Reggie Watts, Keenen Ivory Wayans, Robin Williams, and "Weird Al" Yankovic. The festival has also hosted film and television stars including Alan Arkin, Will Arnett, Candice Bergen, Bruce Campbell, Lizzy Caplan, Dick Cavett, Bud Cort, Ted Danson, Laura Dern, Danny DeVito, Sally Field, Nathan Fillion, Jeff Goldblum, Elliott Gould, Jon Hamm, Neil Patrick Harris, Bill Irwin, Ricky Jay, Rashida Jones, Cloris Leachman, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jane Lynch, Parker Posey, Paul Rudd, Jason Schwartzman, Adam Scott, Jason Segel, and Gene Wilder; ensemble comedy groups The Kids in the Hall, Mr. Show, "Mystery Science Theater 3000," The State, "Drunk History" and the Upright Citizens Brigade; reunions of the casts of "Wet Hot American Summer", "Animal House", "Twin Peaks" and "Party Down"; musical guests David Byrne, Bill Frisell, Ben Gibbard, Tenacious D, Aimee Mann, Bob Mould, Rhett Miller, tUnE-yArDs, Nellie McKay, Robert Glasper, and many more.



