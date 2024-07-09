Video: First Look at EVITA at San Francisco Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a first look at the final production of San Francisco Playhouse’s 2023-24 season - Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Evita. Check out the cast in action in this all-new video!

This captivating musical explores the life and meteoric rise of First Lady of Argentina Eva Perón, transforming from a poor child to an ambitious actress, to the most powerful woman in Latin America as the wife of military leader-turned-president Juan Perón. San Francisco Playhouse Artistic Director and Co-Founder Bill English stages this powerful pop-rock musical with musical direction by Dave Dobrusky and choreography by Nicole Helfer. Evita will perform June 27, – September 7, 2024 (opening night: July 3, 2024) at San Francisco Playhouse 450, Post Street. For tickets ($30-$125) and more information, the public may visit sfplayhouse.org or call the box office at 415-677-9596.

Premiering in the West End in 1978 starring Elaine Paige in the title role, Evita’s Broadway production ran for nearly four years and won Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Book of a Musical, and Tony Awards for stars Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin. Evita was adapted into a 1996 film directed by Alan Parker, featuring an iconic cast including Madonna, Antonio Banderas, and Jonathan Pryce, and was recognized with two Golden Globe Awards. The Guardian lauded the musical as “Audacious and fascinating. A beautiful score from Andrew Lloyd Webber,” while The Hollywood Reporter deemed it “a ravishing spectacle.” London’s Evening Standard declared the show “always newly relevant.”

Evita features music direction by Dave Dobrusky, choreography by Nicole Helfer, scenic design by Heather Kenyon, lighting design by Michael Oesch, costume design by Abra Berman, sound design by James Ard, properties design by Blue Hephaestus, projections design by Sarah Phykkit, wig design by Laundra Tyme, live cam consultation by Adam Elder, fight choreography by Dave Maier, dramaturg and cultural consultation by Juan Rebuffo, and tango consultation by Marcelo Solis. Alicia Lerner is the stage manager with Jo Davita Ortiz as assistant stage manager.

