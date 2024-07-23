Cabrillo Stage to Present IN THE HEIGHTS This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This summer, journey with Cabrillo Stage to Washington Heights-a neighborhood on the cusp of change, where the coffee from the corner bodega is always light and sweet and the breeze carries the rhythms of three generations of music. Featuring music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and book by Quiara Alegría Hudes, This critically acclaimed musical, which won four Tony Awards including Best Musical and Best Original Score, vividly brings to life New York's Washington Heights neighborhood, and the people who call it home.

"In the Heights was the top choice on my list for our summer show because of the beautiful and profound ways it looks at a particular community," says Artistic Director Andrea Hart. The community bringing this production to life is a mix of Cabrillo Stage veterans and newcomers. Scott Boynton designed the set that features 3rd story fire escapes where actors emerge to catch a breeze or check in on the gossip happening below. Long-time Cabrillo Stage patrons may know Scott from his on-stage turns (most recently as Kenickie in "Grease") or from the many years he spent working in the shop alongside technical director Marcel Tijoe, making Skip Epperson's designs a reality. He now steps into the lead designer role while Skip leads the crew of professionals and students building the set.

One of the hallmarks of Cabrillo Stage is the way its productions allow emerging designers and performers to gain high-level experience, leading to their own artistic growth and professional development. Other returning luminaries include Maria Crush designing costumes and Natalie Silva working magic on the detailed props that recreate the legendary corner bodega owned by the Master of Ceremonies, Usnavi de la Vega, played with sincerity and charm by Edie Flores. The cast is also filled with talented locals, including Sofia Rosas, Melissa Martinez, Michael Navarro, Karriyma Pekary, and Lori Rivera who shares her rich, vocal tones and compassionate heart as Abuela Claudia.

In her directorial debut with Cabrillo Stage is the multi-talented Estrella Esparza-Johnson. Her varied experience includes a long history as an actor and creator with El Teatro Campesino. Collaborating with Estrella on the directing team is RJ Wayne aka Ron Johnson, an alum last seen on the Cabrillo Stage as Tom Collins in "Rent." RJ returns this year as Hip hop specialist and assistant vocal director-working with the actors to embody the rap portions of the score that are part of Miranda's signature version of musical theatre.

Cabrillo Stage's production bursts with joyous dance moves choreographed by Chris "Boogy" Marcos and performed to the combined rhythms of hip hop, salsa and Latin pop. Veteran musical Director Michael J. McGushin conducts the live orchestra, a key ingredient of every production since Cabrillo Stage began in 1981. The music will thrill you along with the powerful performance of the passionate cast that brings this brilliantly presented story to life.

Come be a part of the magic-a summer tradition you truly do not want to miss.

Tickets range from $25 - $60. Cabrillo Stage performs in the Crocker Theatre on the Cabrillo College campus: 6500 Soquel Drive in Aptos, CA.

Tickets on sale now at www.cabrillostage.com/tickets.

Box Office is open for phone and walk-up sales Thurs - Saturdays 12pm - 6pm and 1 hour prior to each performance or by phone at 831-479-6154.

Performances: July 11 - August 4, 2024

Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7:30, Sundays at 2:00 pm, with a special matinee performance Saturday August 3rd.

There is a Post-show discussion with the creative team on Sunday July 14th immediately following the performance.

Synopsis:

In the Heights is set in a vibrant community in New York City's Washington Heights neighborhood on the northern tip of Manhattan. Neighborhood locals go about their daily lives, working hard, falling in love, and dealing with family struggles until a power outage thrusts the city into darkness over the July 4th weekend. After a fearful night, this close-knit community comes together, picks up the pieces, and continues on with persistence and hope for a better and brighter future. In the Heights speaks of heritage and healing love. It's a universal story about chasing your dreams and finding your true home.

Photo Credit: Jana Marcus

Comments