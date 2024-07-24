Free Shakespeare in the Park Returns to Redwood City With THE TEMPEST

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



San Francisco Shakespeare Festival has announced that the 2024 Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Shakespeare’s The Tempest will return to Redwood City’s Red Morton Park, performing August 10 to August 25 on Saturdays and Sundays at 6 pm. Performances in Red Morton Park take place in the southwest corner of the park, across from the Magical Bridge Playground, near the intersection of Vera Ave. and Valota Rd. The show will run approximately 90 minutes without intermission.

Thought to be Shakespeare’s last solo written play, The Tempest tells the tale of a father (Prospero) and daughter (Miranda) set adrift to sea by the jealous machinations of Prospero’s brother. On an island inhabited with magical creatures, Prospero uses magic to rule the land, until a tempest washes ashore Prospero’s brother and co-conspirators. Complete with clownish shipwrecked sailors, The Tempest explores themes of revenge and forgiveness and asks the audience to find the humanity in all the characters they meet.

Director Rotimi Agbabiaka looks to highlight the themes of forgiveness and recovering from loss. Joining him is Assistant Director Ely Sonny Orquiza, who holds an unwavering belief in the remarkable power of equity and representation in storytelling to bridge the divide and differences amongst us.

This will be the Festival’s fourth presentation of The Tempest, having staged it in 1983 (the debut of San Francisco Shakespeare Festival), directed by Margrit Roma; 1991, directed by Albert Takazauckas; and 2006, directed by Kenneth Kelleher.

Although Free Shakespeare in the Park began over 40 years ago in San Francisco, Redwood CIty audiences have readily embraced the program beginning in 2012, bringing family members of all ages to experience the magic of live theater and the beauty of Shakespeare’s language in a communal park setting. Executive Director Toby Leavitt comments ‘’We’re delighted to be so welcomed in Redwood City. Eliminating barriers to cultural participation is a key component of the Festival and providing professional performances at no charge to the community is what we’re all about!”

Cupertino's Memorial Park Amphitheater, 21163 Anton Way

July 27, Saturday, 6:00-7:30 pm (preview)

July 28, Sunday, 6:00-7:30 pm (preview)

August 3, Saturday, 6:00-7:30 pm (opening)

August 4, Sunday, 6:00-7:30 pm

Redwood City's Red Morton Park, Vera Ave & Valota Rd

August 10, Saturday, 6:00-7:30 pm (preview)

August 11, Sunday, 6:00-7:30 pm (opening)

August 17, Saturday, 6:00-7:30 pm

August 18, Sunday, 6:00-7:30 pm

August 24, Saturday, 6:00-7:30 pm

August 25, Sunday, 6:00-7:30 pm

San Francisco's McLaren Park, Jerry Garcia Amphitheater, 40 John F. Shelley Dr, between Cambridge & Mansell St

August 31, Saturday, 2:00-3:30 pm (preview)

September 1, Sunday, 2:00-2:30 pm (preview)

September 2, Labor Day Monday, 2:00-3:30 pm (opening)

September 7, Saturday, 2:00-3:30 pm

September 8, Sunday, 2:00-3:30 pm

