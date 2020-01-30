Ryan Fox Named The Bachelor For THE BACHELOR LIVE ON STAGE

Ryan Fox has been named San Jose's The Bachelor for The Bachelor Live on Stage coming to the Center for the Performing Arts (255 S. Almaden Blvd.) on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. MagicSpace Entertainment and Producers Mark Swanhart and Guy Phillips present "Bachelor" franchise fan favorites Becca Kufrin and Ben Higgins as co-hosts for the evening.



Tickets are on sale now at www.broadwaysanjose.com, in-person at the San Jose Civic Box Office (150 W. San Carlos St., San Jose), or by calling 800-982-ARTS (2787). VIP tickets are available and include premiere orchestra seats and a special meet and greet. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 669-242-8559. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.



Bay Area resident Ryan Fox, an environmental scientist, loves to compete. He participates in CrossFit and triathlons to push himself. He loves to help and empower others to grow as individuals. In his free time, he is a coach for the Special Olympics. He loves to read and travel and is excited for the opportunity to find a special connection with one of the ladies on stage.



The nationwide tour-which kicks off February 13, 2020, in Mesa, Arizona and will play in 66 cities including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia and Atlanta-brings the most successful romance reality series in the history of television to your hometown to help you find love. The Bachelor Live on Stage fits an entire season of "Bachelor" drama into one evening, giving members of the audience the opportunity to find love in their own community, complete with rose ceremonies.



Each stage show will introduce one lucky hometown bachelor to local ladies from the audience. Through a series of games, challenges, onstage dates and other fun getting-to-know-you scenarios, the Bachelor will hand the final rose to the woman he's most compatible with.



And, for the first time ever, Bachelor Nation will have a say! Audience members will help along the journey by asking questions, making suggestions and cheering on the participants on stage. From the first impression rose to group date challenges and the coveted one-on-ones, the production gives fans the chance to watch live from their seats as the journey unfolds on stage.



It's all the fun, flirting, drama and romance from your favorite TV show in one unforgettable evening! The Bachelor Live on Stage has something for every Bachelor fan, whether you're looking to find love or have always wanted to get an exclusive peek behind the scenes of your favorite TV show.



The tour is the latest extension of the hit "Bachelor" franchise, which already includes "The Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise" spin-offs, all produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. "The Bachelor" television series, currently airing its 24th season on ABC, airs in 31 countries around the world.



The Bachelor Live on Stage is a production of MagicSpace Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television and Warner Bros. Consumer Products. Creative team Mark "Swany" Swanhart and Guy Phillips are producing in partnership with MagicSpace. Their broad experience across television, film and live entertainment includes bringing television hits "Dancing with the Stars" and "America's Got Talent" to the live stage. "The Bachelor" franchise series are a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, and are executive produced by Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods and Bennett Graebner.





