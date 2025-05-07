Rossini's LE COMTE ORY to be Presented at Merola Opera Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As the 2025 Summer Festival continues, director Garnett Bruce makes his Merola debut with a fully staged production of Rossini’s rarely performed comic gem, Le Comte Ory, conducted by Metropolitan Opera maestro Pierre Vallet, also in his Merola debut.

This delightful comedy bursts with laughter, romance, and mischief as Count Ory stops at nothing—disguising himself in increasingly ridiculous ways—to win the heart of Countess Adèle. However, he’s not the only one scheming for her affection; his clever page is also in love with the Countess, and the two of them are hatching a plan of their own. A whirlwind of mistaken identities, clever disguises, and Rossini’s sparkling melodies, Le Comte Ory is a joyful celebration of wit, charm, and vocal fireworks—performed in French with English supertitles.

Performances will take place at 7:30pm, Thursday, July 31, and 2:00pm, Saturday, August 2 at San Francisco Conservatory of Music Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall

