Review: THE DOODLER at The Marsh

John Fisher’s crime thriller and coming out story returns to San Francisco after sold out first run at Theatre Rhinoceros. Developed during the COVID pandemic lockdown, this one-man show has Fisher playing about a dozen characters and running the technical aspects of the show as well. It’s like watching Oz’s man behind the curtain become the show, manipulating lights, sound and queuing the audience for additional sound effects.

With Fishers trademark frenetic physical presence, the show is a two-parter- a San Francisco coming out story of a mommy’s boy from Marin and a crime drama based on the serial killer, known as "The Doodler," who was responsible for the murders of 14 or 15 men in San Francisco's Castro neighborhood between 1974 and 1975. In despair over losing his first High School love Mark to the closet of higher ambitions, Fisher moves to SF and takes up residence in the dorm at SFSU with a stoner roomie and begins bicycling around the city, mainly to the Castro Theatre to watch the old classics. There he meets his second love, the gorgeous female impersonator Jay. They bond over the love of film, but its cut short when Jay becomes a victim of The Doodler.

The crime element then takes off, as Fisher comes up against police indifference and victims unwilling to testify for fear of being outed. Fisher introduces plenty of SF locales, movie references and flirts with some serious issues facing the gay community circa the mid 70’s. The rise of gay empowerment is chronicled as Fisher morphs from frightened momma boy to a proud gay willing to engage and capture the killer.

When The Doodler is let off due to lack of evidence, Fisher senses the powerlessness the LGBT community must have experienced. He ends with the uplifting sense of hope brought about by a new politician willing to challenge the norms – Harvey Milk. Doodler is an accomplished piece of San Francisco history and a challenging one-man performance.

Doodler continues through July 6th. Tickets are available at themarsh.org

