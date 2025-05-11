Review: THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME at SF Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



San Francisco Producing Director and co-founder Susi Damilano has done a remarkable job of imagining the world of fifteen-year-old mathematics genius Christopher who just happens to be autistic. With stunning choreography by movement director Bridgette Loriaux, this production of Mark Haddon’s novel, winner of seven Olivier and five Tony awards, is a thrill for the senses and a rollercoaster for the emotions.

Mark P. Robinson (Ed) and Brendan Looney (Christopher).

Besides the always superior creative aspects of SF Playhouse productions, Curious Incident has a star-making performance by Brendan Looney making his SF Playhouse debut as Christopher. Being autistic himself, this is a remarkable opportunity for him to play an explicitly neurodiverse role, and he knocks it out of the park with a brilliant, authentic performance.

Brendan Looney (Christopher) and Liz Sklar (Judy).

When the neighbor’s dog is found murdered, Christopher launches his own investigation which takes him on a journey of discovery, opening his myopic world view and challenging his routine to the very limits. Damilano and scenic designer and husband Bil English create Christopher’s worldview through a large graphics screen displaying mathematics equations, the rainy countryside of rural England, and the hustle bustle of the outside world Christopher has ever witnessed (projections designed by Sarah Phykitt). The actors move in fluid gestures like waves of synapses firing in Christophers mind, mimicking his histrionics.

The 'voices' lift Christopher (Brendan Looney).

Locals Liz Sklar and Mark P. Robinson play Christopher’s parents, who play an emotional tug of war with their son, further complicating his rigid routines and throwing him into chaos. His mother couldn’t handle him, his father lies to him, and his obsession with passing a high-level math test is thrown into jeopardy. Sophia Alawi plays Siobhan, Christopher’s teacher and mentor who assists in the writing of his book, which becomes the play we’re witnessing. The second act has a thrilling adventure via train and tube as Christopher tries to find his mother’s London flat. Looney’s performance is a stunner and you can’t take your eyes off him. Damilano and team have yet another winner on their hands. Isn’t it about time for a Regional Tony???

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time continues through June 21. Tickets available at sfplayhouse.org or by calling 415-677-9596.

Photo credits: Jessica Palopoli

