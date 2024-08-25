Review: FROZEN Brings Chills and Thrills to Broadway San Jose

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Disney’s Tony-nominated Frozen has taken center stage at Broadway San Jose, captivating audiences now through September 15. On opening night, the theater was filled with excitement—and a sea of little Elsa-costumed fans, each one shining like the Snow Queen herself. As the young audience members, accompanied by their parents, settled into their seats (or tried to, amidst the palpable excitement we all got ready for a night of Disney magic, and we were not disappointed. Truly, Frozen is a not-to-be-missed extravaganza that is simultaneously deeply moving and ultimately empowering.

The evening unfolded with great pomp and circumstance as the Kingdom of Arendelle came to life on stage. We were introduced to Queen Iduna (played by Katie Marido Murray), King Agnarr (Kyle Lamar Mitchell), and their two young princesses—Elsa (Avelyn Lena Choi) and her sister Anna (Nora Nunes).

As in the beloved 2013 animated film, Broadway’s Frozen stands out as a progressive turn for Disney’s classic princess narratives. Here, the story is less about finding a prince and more about the unbreakable bond between two sisters.

Alyssa Fox delivers a breathtaking performance as the adult Elsa, bringing both power and vulnerability to the role. Her vocal chops are nothing short of extraordinary, commanding the stage with every note. From the tender beginnings of “Let It Go” to the haunting introspection of “Monster,” Fox’s voice soars effortlessly, capturing Elsa's emotional depth and the sheer force of her ice powers. Her ability to convey the character's internal struggle through her voice—balancing fragility with strength—is a testament to her exceptional talent. Each song becomes a window into Elsa’s soul, making her journey of self-acceptance profoundly moving for the audience.

The dynamic between Elsa and Anna is difficult and fraught with tension, yet the younger Anna, played brilliantly by Lauren Nicole, brings an awkward and delightful energy to Anna, infusing the character with a perfect blend of humor and sincerity. Her comedic timing is impeccable, providing much-needed levity amidst the more intense moments of the story. Whether she’s self-consciously navigating social situations like getting herself engaged to 13th -in-line-to-the-throne prince (a perfectly unctuous Preston Perez), or expressing unabashed enthusiasm for the simplest joys, Chapman’s portrayal of Anna is endearing and relatable. Her humor not only entertains but also underscores Anna’s resilience and optimism, making her the perfect counterbalance to Elsa’s more serious demeanor. She is the heart of the show.

Playwright Jennifer Lee has crafted an empowering tale that celebrates family and personal growth, as Elsa and Anna confront a shared secret and ultimately embrace their identities.

Rob Ashford’s choreography is nothing short of enchanting, capturing the essence of each character's personality and emotions. One particularly striking moment transforms the ensemble into a living, breathing snowstorm—a brilliant piece of stagecraft. Christopher Oram's set design, seamlessly blending physical and digital elements, creates a visually stunning backdrop. From the towering 30-foot castle walls to the glittering Swarovski crystal curtain in Elsa's ice palace, the visuals are truly magical. Natasha Katz's lighting design further enhances the enchantment, making every scene shimmer.

Anna's quest to bring her sister back and end the eternal winter leads her on an adventurous journey. Along the way, she encounters the charming (and apparently smelly) ice-harvester Kristoff (Nicholas Edwards is amazing) and his loyal reindeer, Sven (brought to life by puppeteers Collin Baja and Dan Plehal). Anna and Kristoff’s interactions add warmth and humor to the story, while Olaf (Jeremy Davis), the lovable snowman, provides moments of pure joy.

The show features songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, adding depth and emotion to the familiar childhood story. One standout is Elsa’s heart-wrenching ballad, “Monster,” where she contemplates the devastating consequences of her powers.

Of course, the pinnacle of the evening is the iconic anthem “Let It Go,” which earned thunderous applause. The song resonates deeply with audiences of all ages and backgrounds, serving as a declaration of independence from external validation and a reminder that true strength comes from within. On this night, it carried an even more poignant message for the audience, as the fight for women’s rights faces new challenges in the wake of the Dobbs decision. With this ruling stripping away the hard-won right to bodily autonomy, the song’s themes of empowerment and self-determination resonate more urgently than ever, reminding us all of the importance of protecting and advancing the rights of girls and women to shape their own destinies.

Frozen at Broadway San Jose is not just a musical; it’s an experience. (Huge shout-out to the amazing Ensemble!) The show challenges us to consider the power of self-acceptance and the importance of teaching our children to embrace their uniqueness rather than hide it in fear.

FROZEN

Now thru September 1, 2024

Broadway San Jose

http://www.broadwaysanjose.com/

Book by Jennifer Lee

Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

