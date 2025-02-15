Review: BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL at BroadwaySF

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Great Scott, what a fun night at the theatre! BroadwaySF delivered a blast from the past with Back to the Future: The Musical, and for two hours, the audience blissfully set aside worries about a troubled nation—and whether Canada was really going to become the 51st state! This high-voltage, time-traveling spectacle, with a book by Bob Gale—who co-wrote the original film with Robert Zemeckis—combines nostalgia, humor, and heart, electrifying the audience under the expert direction of John Rando. Playing now through March 9, this production brings Marty McFly and Doc Brown to the stage with dazzling special effects, memorable performances, and a score that blends classic hits with thrilling new compositions by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard.

From the moment the DeLorean roars to life, the audience is transported to 1955 alongside Marty, played with youthful energy and charisma by the delightful Lucas Hallauer. Opposite him, Don Stephenson commands the stage as the eccentric and beloved Doc Brown, bringing boundless energy and impeccable comedic timing to the role. Ethan Rogers makes for a perfectly despicable Biff Tannen, while Zan Berube shines as Lorraine Baines, adding warmth and charm to Marty’s journey. Mike Bindeman delivers a standout performance as the awkward yet lovable George McFly, capturing the character’s transformation from insecure and shy to bold and brave—changing the course of his life in the process. Meanwhile, Cartreze Tucker brings an infectious energy to Mayor Goldie Wilson, lighting up the stage every time he appears.

One of the show’s biggest strengths is its use of cutting-edge stagecraft. The DeLorean sequences, designed by Tim Hatley (who also crafted the vibrant set and costumes), are nothing short of mind-blowing. Thanks to the video wizardry of Finn Ross and the striking lighting design by Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone, the car appears to race through time before our very eyes. The production masterfully integrates these visual effects with Chris Bailey’s high-energy choreography and an ensemble cast at the top of their game. In one delightful scene, dancers magically appear in Doc Brown’s workshop. Perhaps anticipating the audience’s possible confusion, Hallauer’s Marty breaks the fourth wall to comment on how strange it is to find them there!

Musically, the show incorporates beloved classics like “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode” while introducing new songs that deepen the emotional resonance of the story. Numbers like “It’s Only a Matter of Time” and “For the Dreamers” highlight themes of destiny and the power of choice, reminding us that the future is unwritten and shaped by our actions. Musical supervisor Nick Finlow and orchestrators Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook ensure that every number feels fresh, vibrant, and seamlessly woven into the fabric of the production.

At its core, Back to the Future: The Musical celebrates themes of personal growth and family bonds, reinforcing that our destinies are not preordained—we can change and rewrite history. The show invites audiences to reflect on how decisions, big and small, impact our lives, echoing Doc Brown’s iconic wisdom: “Your future is whatever you make it. So, make it a good one.”

Whether you’re a lifelong fan of the film or a newcomer to Hill Valley, this production is an exhilarating ride from start to finish. With its dynamic performances, breathtaking visuals, and timeless message, Back to the Future: The Musical is a must-see theatrical event that proves the past, present, and future are worth experiencing—over and over again.

Photo Credit: McLeod9 Creative

Reader Reviews