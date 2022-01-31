Remote Theater Launches 'The Common Law Theatre Project' In Partnership With The Marsh

San Francisco, Berkeley, and San Jose, CA - Remote Theater, the award-winning "live cinema" theatre company born during the pandemic, has launched The Common Law Theatre Project, publicly funded dramatizations of many lives affected by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Roe v. Wade. A multi-authored play - styled after Remote/Marsh's much-lauded January production, INSURRECTION - seeks to bring understanding of ongoing conflicts in American civic life by dramatizing different stories in different voices working with some of the nation's greatest playwrights and actors. Remote and the Marsh will announce ticketing later this week.

To learn more about the Common Law Theatre Project, please write to info@siliconvalleystorylab.com.

"Our last production, INSURRECTION, was a proof of concept for the multi-author approach," said Giovanni Rodriguez, co-founder and artistic director of Remote. "It's a great way to inspire brilliant writing at a time when an empathetic look at people across ideological divides is much needed, and much wanted. Stephanie Weisman, founder and artistic director of The Marsh, is a perfect partner for us because of her decades of experience, developing new work."

The American Common Law Theatre Project also marks a turn for Giovanni who, early in his career, worked as a writer for several prominent litigators based in New York and DC. His last contribution to the law was a 1997 mock trial of Lizzie Borden at Stanford, starring the real Justices Sandra Day O'Connor and William Rehnquist in the 1990's. The one-day-only fundraiser played to a crowd of 700, plus thousands more via media channels. His January production of INSURRECTION - a play that examined people impacted by the January 6, 2001 attack on the US Capitol - surpassed all expectations for audience turnout and helped set the template for The American Common Law Theatre Project.