Remote Partners With The Magic And The Marsh To Look At Roe V. Wade with THE CHOICE

Remote Theater, an award-winning online theater company, announced today the World Premiere of "The Choice," a series of seven short plays reflecting on the rise and fall of Roe v. Wade, which will stream live online on July 9 at 4 pm Pacific Time / 7 pm Eastern Time.

Styled after Remote's much-lauded January production, "Insurrection" - which examined the events of January 6, 2021 - "The Choice" seeks to bring greater understanding to ongoing conflicts in American civic life by dramatizing stories from diverse perspectives, featuring some of the nation's finest playwrights and actors.

Co-sponsored by Magic Theatre and The Marsh, "The Choice" features plays by Anita Gonzalez, Debra Gipson, Lynne Kaufman, Giovanni Rodriguez, Tanya Shaffer, Ashley Smiley, and Shruti Tewari. The evening will be directed/orchestrated by Rodriguez, co-founder and Artistic Director of Remote.

To register free, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7uYekx01QnOcJQ_pveuq0Q

"Our last production, 'Insurrection', drew a large audience and showed the power of a multi-author approach when looking at a controversial issue," said Giovanni Rodriguez, co-founder and artistic director of Remote. "It's a way to inspire brilliant writing at a time when an empathetic look at people across ideological divides is sorely needed. Stephanie Weisman, founder and artistic director of The Marsh, is a perfect partner for us because of her decades of experience developing new work. My good friend Sean San Jose at The Magic has played a key role in helping us find the right mix of writers - diverse in both age and ethnicity - for this important event."

The event is the first in a series of performances under the banner, The American Common Law Theatre Project. Early in his career, Rodriguez worked as a writer for several prominent litigators based in New York. His last contribution to the law-inspired theatre was a 1997 mock trial of Lizzie Borden at Stanford, starring the actual Supreme Court Justices Sandra Day O'Connor and William Rehnquist. The one-day-only fundraiser played to a crowd of 700, plus thousands more via media channels.

