Rainbow Zebra Productions and Magic Theatre READING SERIES EXTRAVAGANZA Returns This Month

Rainbow Zebra Productions LLC will continue its “Rainbow Zebra/Magic Theatre Reading Extravaganza,” a nine-month series of new play readings at Magic Theatre, located at Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture in San Francisco. The series begins on September 29, 2025, and continues monthly on Mondays through April 13, 2026.

“The Reading Extravaganza is all about celebrating our local treasures—produced and published women playwrights over the age of 50, telling women’s stories with passion, authenticity, and fun,” said Andrea Gordon, Artistic Director of Rainbow Zebra Productions LLC. “This is the second year in a row I have had the pleasure to create this series, and a moving and meaningful treat is in store for everyone who comes to support these playwrights and their work. Please support local theatre. Now more than ever we need you!”

The 2025–2026 lineup includes My Lunch with Trish by Andrea Gordon on September 29, Leaving, Simone by Susan Jackson on October 20, Training Wheels by Robin Bradford on November 24, and A Pickwick Christmas adapted by Brian Lohmann on December 15. In the new year, audiences can look forward to The Secret Museum by Lynne Kaufman on January 12, Drunk at the Base of the Bodhi Tree by Julia Hébert on February 9, Remember Me Remember by Lisa Ramirez on March 23, and Painting Through the Dark by Gemma Whelan on April 13.

Each piece reflects a range of voices and stories, from the rekindling of old friendships, to explorations of scientific ambition and artistic discovery, to holiday comedies and intimate dramas about memory, family, and resilience.

Andrea Gordon, Artistic Director of Rainbow Zebra Productions, has directed and produced award-winning West Coast theatre since 1983, with credits spanning Marin Theatre Company, Magic Theatre, Eureka Theatre, Berkeley Stage, San Francisco Shakespeare Festival, and beyond.

Rainbow Zebra Productions LLC, recently honored as a Resident Theatre Company of the Magic Theatre, is dedicated to producing essential theater, television, podcasts, and films with a focus on older established playwrights, particularly women. Magic Theatre, founded in 1967, remains a vital center for new American plays and under the leadership of Sean San José has expanded its programming to rightfully center artists of color and bring bold new work to San Francisco audiences.

The Magic Theatre is located at Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture, 2 Marina Blvd., Building D, 3rd Floor, San Francisco, CA 94123. For more information, visit magictheatre.org or call (415) 441-8822.

