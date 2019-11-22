REMEMBERING JAMES The Musical is Back by Popular Demand In East Palo Alto

Remembering James' Returns to East Palo Alto California, but this time is Back By Popular Demand.

The Broadway bound Jukebox Musical, about the Life and Music of James Brown covering the years of 1951-1968.

The new musical Remembering James is creating its own history: From being commissioned by San Francisco's Boxcar Theatre, to now a national tour running for 11 months to date. The Legendary Apollo being added to the 2020 Calendar marks a bevy of amazing things happening for the show.

Recently, the cast and crew was nominated for The 2019 Broadway World Awards- San Francisco. To be nominated is an honor but speaks volumes towards the caliber of this new musical. "Being nominated in 8 categories is a testament of all whom is involved with the production, i cant do it by myself." Weathersby stated.

This show covers alot of historical events to compliment the music and dialogue; with consistent box office success, Remembering James looks to keep picking up steam or "Slow Grind" stated by Weathersby.

Such goals have not been an impediment to Dedrick Weathersby, a 2019 Broadway World Nominated actor and producer, who assembled a remarkable cast and band ensemble: The story involves a seven piece band and three actors, which seldom employs blackouts for scene changes, but rather flows cinematically from one moment to the next, sometimes juxtaposing backstage and onstage moments simultaneously.

Dedrick Weathersy takes on the title role as James Brown. Weathersby who sings several show hits, especially the iconic ballad song, "(Man's Man's World) Without a Woman or Girl," as well as the cross over favorite, "I Feel Good (I Got You)." Weathersby's performance have you leaning on every note sung or spoken words within the show.

Within the front line of the music, credit goes to William "Will Roc" Griffin (Musical Director/Pee Wee Ellis) "Hearing the music played live, brought back memories and allowed me to remember my childhood"- stated by patrons. Mr. Griffin has done exceptionally well with the band and have them synchronized together.

The fact of the matter, this show is male dominated but the female representation is very strong as well. A continued stand out will be Jae "Stix"Jackson the drummer. Ms. Jackson holds her own and is a crowd favorite.

Beyond Weathersby ' able, spot-on performance and simple but effective scenic design, using period objects and a few small set pieces. The show's fluid action is especially enhanced by Kentucky's own Morgan Becker subtle but always supportive lighting design. Becker is also the stage manager and assists the show in not becoming a train wreck. Jamel Johnson and In- Tune Sound Inc , keeps our hearing senses in tact, hes the sound engineer and joined the show for the Santa Cruz Theater. Dedrick with his many hats' add the period costuming - especially letterman jackets and cardigan sweaters for The Band - fully evokes the look of stepping into the time in the 1950s and 60's.

Truth to tell, there's a lot that comes at you for 90 minutes. In fact, the show moves so fluidly and effortless, it leaves the audience wanting more. It keeps the show exciting and thoroughly entertaining.

Weathersby's vision is truly one to see, its not a concert but have concert themes. One patron mentioned "I will travel within 100 miles to see this show" another said "Catch this show while you can because its heading to Broadway". This production for sure has its sights on Broadway and if you dont believe, see it for yourself. You wont waste 90 minutes of your time.

Remembering James continues on December 6th and 7th, for *Two Shows Only* at The Performing Arts Center of Eastside College Preparatory School 1041 Myrtle St, East Palo Alto, CA 94303





