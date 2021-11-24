Prospect Announces Venue For 2022 Gala

Prospect New Orleans has announced that Studio Be as the venue for the Prospect.5 Gala, taking place Saturday, January 22nd in New Orleans. The gala will celebrate the run of Prospect.5, which is open to the public through January 23rd, 2022 and features 51 artists and artistic projects.

The Gala will feature headline performer Chief Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, and will honor art historian and curator Dr. Kellie Jones, curator, collector, and Creative Director, UTA Fine Arts & UTA Artist Space Arthur Lewis , photographers Keith Calhoun and Chandra McCormick, as well as New Orleans artist collectives Antenna, The Front, Good Children, Level Artist Collective, and Staple Goods.

The 35,000 square-foot Studio Be (2941 Royal St) is a legendary center of New Orleans' arts community. The gala promises unforgettable entertainment and culinary favorites from Dooky Chase Restaurant, the Link Restaurant Group, and the Ralph Brennan Restaurant Group. Click here for available tickets.

Five-time Grammy Nominated Trumpeter and Composer Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah's performance is a fitting conclusion to Prospect.5's closing weekend (January 22-23rd), as the New Orleans-born jazz musician's socially conscious 2010 album, Yesterday You Said Tomorrow, inspired the title of this year's Triennial. After postponing by a year due to the pandemic and then deferring the gala to January due to Hurricane Ida, the importance of the title has only increased with time. Prospect's only fundraising event in its three-year exhibition cycle, the gala honors the individuals who shape the New Orleans contemporary art community and have been influential to the P.5 process.

"Prospect's gala is at the center of our most active and celebratory weekend of the exhibition cycle. The entire organization, our artists, and our staff have been through so much in recent years; we're thrilled to see the faces of our supporters, colleagues, and friends at the gala. Attending the event is the best way to support Prospect and the P.5 artists," said Nick Stillman, Executive Director of Prospect New Orleans.

P.5: Yesterday we said tomorrow, curated by Artistic Directors Naima J. Keith and Diana Nawi, is the fifth iteration of Prospect New Orleans. On view through January 23, 2022, This citywide contemporary art triennial features fifty-one artists in approximately seventeen venues throughout New Orleans and includes newly commissioned works alongside the work of historically significant artists. P.5 investigates how history informs the present--particularly in relation to New Orleans, a uniquely American city grappling with the most pressing social, economic, and environmental issues facing our world today, but which remains deeply invested in and subject to its recent and historical past. Taking the city as inspiration, this exhibition examines history as both document and fiction, exploring the idea that our moment feels both unprecedented and familiar.

Prospect.5 is closely monitoring the public health situation surrounding COVID-19. To ensure the safety of everyone, gala attendees are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of the event. We look forward to welcoming guests in the safest manner possible.