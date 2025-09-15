Playful People Productions to Open 15th Anniversary Season With Disney’s MOANA JR.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Playful People Productions, a San Jose–based theater education nonprofit, will open its 15th Anniversary season with Disney’s Moana JR., running October 17–November 1, 2025, at the Historic Hoover Theater. Four casts of young performers, ages five to eleven, will bring the beloved characters of the hit Disney film to life.

Set in and around the Pacific Islands, Moana JR. follows a young adventurer who longs to leave the familiar behind. Chosen by the spirit of the ocean, she embarks on a daring voyage, meeting monsters and the legendary demigod Maui. After an epic journey of self-discovery, both Moana and Maui learn to harness the power that lies within. With messages of bravery, selflessness, and compassion, the musical promises to inspire audiences of all ages.

Adapted for young performers, the show features songs by Tony, Grammy, Emmy, and Pulitzer Prize winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, alongside Opetaia Foa’i and Mark Mancina. Favorite numbers include “How Far I’ll Go,” “Shiny,” and “You’re Welcome.” The book is adapted by Susan Soon He Stanton, with orchestrations and arrangements by Ian Weinberger.

The production is directed by Katie D’Arcey and Jacqueline Whitaker, with Alicia Sanders leading the East (homeschool) cast. Support comes in part from a Cultural Affairs grant from the City of San José and by SVCreates in partnership with the County of Santa Clara.

Playful People Productions, founded in 2010 and operating as a nonprofit since 2017, is known for creating positive, inclusive, and family-focused theater opportunities. The company offers classes, camps, and shows for children and adults, as well as multigenerational productions where family members can perform together. Following Positive Discipline principles and emphasizing inclusion, Playful People has built a community where siblings, parents, aunts, uncles, and even grandparents often share the stage.

