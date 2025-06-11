Photos: Silicon Valley Shakespeare Presents THE TEMPEST

Running Fridaysâ€“Sundays through June 22, 2025, at Willow Street Bramhall Park, in Willow Glen, San JosÃ©.
Check out the official production photos from Silicon Valley Shakespeareâ€™s FREE Shakespeare in the Park production ofÂ The Tempest, running Fridaysâ€“Sundays through June 22, 2025, at Willow Street Bramhall Park, in Willow Glen, San JosÃ©.
This Dungeons & Dragons-inspired journey brings Shakespeareâ€™s classic to life with magic, mischief, and plenty of surprises.
Learn more atÂ svshakespeare.org/tempest.
Photo Credit: Evelyn Huynh.
Mary Melnick and Eddie Zhang
Sara Trupski
Richard Robert Bunker
Mary Melnick and Sara RenÃ©e Morris
Valerie Valenzuela
Richard Robert Bunker, Doll Piccotto, and Katelyn Miller
Ron Munekawa and Erik Browne
Arturo Dirzo
Cosmo Warwick Cooper
