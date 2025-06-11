 tracking pixel
Photos: Silicon Valley Shakespeare Presents THE TEMPEST

Running Fridaysâ€“Sundays through June 22, 2025, at Willow Street Bramhall Park, in Willow Glen, San JosÃ©.

By: Jun. 11, 2025
Check out the official production photos from Silicon Valley Shakespeareâ€™s FREE Shakespeare in the Park production ofÂ The Tempest, running Fridaysâ€“Sundays through June 22, 2025, at Willow Street Bramhall Park, in Willow Glen, San JosÃ©.

This Dungeons & Dragons-inspired journey brings Shakespeareâ€™s classic to life with magic, mischief, and plenty of surprises.

Learn more atÂ svshakespeare.org/tempest.

Photo Credit: Evelyn Huynh.

Mary Melnick and Eddie Zhang

Sara Trupski

Richard Robert Bunker

Mary Melnick and Sara RenÃ©e Morris

Valerie Valenzuela

Richard Robert Bunker, Doll Piccotto, and Katelyn Miller

Ron Munekawa and Erik Browne

Arturo Dirzo

Cosmo Warwick Cooper

Mary Melnick



