Photos: Silicon Valley Shakespeare Presents THE TEMPEST

Check out the official production photos from Silicon Valley Shakespeare’s FREE Shakespeare in the Park production of The Tempest, running Fridays–Sundays through June 22, 2025, at Willow Street Bramhall Park, in Willow Glen, San José.

This Dungeons & Dragons-inspired journey brings Shakespeare’s classic to life with magic, mischief, and plenty of surprises.

Learn more at svshakespeare.org/tempest.

Photo Credit: Evelyn Huynh.



Mary Melnick and Eddie Zhang

Sara Trupski

Richard Robert Bunker

Mary Melnick and Sara Renée Morris

Valerie Valenzuela

Richard Robert Bunker, Doll Piccotto, and Katelyn Miller

Ron Munekawa and Erik Browne

Arturo Dirzo

Cosmo Warwick Cooper

Mary Melnick

Comments