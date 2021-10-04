Photos: San Jose Stage Company Presents THE GREAT LEAP

San Jose Stage Company has announced the full cast and creative team for The Stage's first production in its 39th Season, Lauren Yee's THE GREAT LEAP. Directed by Jeffrey Lo, THE GREAT LEAP will run from September 29 - October 17, 2021 at San Jose Stage Company (490 South 1st Street, San Jose, CA, 95113).

The opening night will take place on Saturday, October 2 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets range from $32 - $72 and can be purchased through the Box Office at (408) 283-7142 or online at www.thestage.org. For more information, visit www.thestage.org .

When an American basketball team travels to Beijing for a "friendship game" in 1989, this comedic drama goes deeper than the strain between countries. Through the game of basketball, laughter ensues as cultures meet head on and tensions rise right up to the final buzzer as a pivotal moment in history collides with the action in the arena. Driven by rapid-fire dialogue, THE GREAT LEAP explores the cultural and political risks of raising your voice and standing your ground.

"Our upcoming season celebrates the resilience of the human spirit," says Artistic Director, Randall King, "our innate strength to survive and withstand any storm to overcome with a renewed sense of passion and purpose. Lauren Yee's THE GREAT LEAP gives insight and perspective to our undaunted resilience, individually and collectively."

"I'm so excited for the return to live theatre and to collaborate with San Jose Stage on THE GREAT LEAP," says Director, Jeffrey Lo. "This play truly brings us everything that makes theatre such a vital and powerful art form. In a play filled with energy, sports and humor, Lauren Yee has created a captivating story that also explores the push and pull of family, country and belief in one's self."

The cast of THE GREAT LEAP will feature James Aaron Oh as "Manford," Monica Ho* as "Connie," Alex Hsu* as "Wen Chang," and Tim Kniffin* as "Saul."

In addition to Jeffrey Lo, the creative team includes Christopher Fitzer (Scenic & Projection Designer), Brooke Jennings (Costume Designer), Michael Palumbo (Lighting Designer), Christopher Sauceda (Sound Designer), Dante Carballo (Projections Consultant), Robert Pickering (Scenic Painter) and Allison F. Rich* (Stage Manager).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

San Jose Stage Company's 39th Season RESILIENCE will continue with the World Premiere adaptation of MEET JOHN DOE (November 17 - December 19, 2021; Press Opening: November 20, 2021), a fully staged World Premiere of STRANGE COURTESIES (February 2 - 27, 2022; Press Opening: February 5, 2022), Pulitzer Prize-winning AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY (March 30 - April 24, 2022; Press Opening: April 2, 2022), and the rarely produced THE TOOTH OF CRIME (June 1 - 26, 2022; Press Opening: June 4, 2022).

All programming and scheduling is subject to change. Complete casting and creative teams for the remainder of season will be announced at a later date.

