Photos: MY FAIR LADY At Cinnabar Theater

Cinnabar Theater has released production photos of its production of My Fair Lady, one of the most cherished musicals of all time. With its sweeping score, unforgettable characters, and irresistible wit, this landmark production runs January 23–February 8, 2026, at Warren Theater, located on the campus of Sonoma State University.

Directed by Christian Arteaga with music direction by Brett Strader, My Fair Lady tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a spirited young woman whose world transforms when she begins speech lessons with the exacting Professor Henry Higgins. Featuring classic songs like “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly,” “I Could Have Danced All Night,” and “On the Street Where You Live,” this production brings Lerner and Loewe’s masterpiece vibrantly to life with fresh energy and emotional depth. This witty, romantic, and beautifully staged musical highlights what makes My Fair Lady timeless: its humor, heart, and unforgettable melodies. Audiences will experience a fresh, chamber-style production that highlights the heart of the story, honoring the beloved original while embracing Cinnabar’s signature intimacy and artistry.

The cast features Brittany Law as Eliza Doolittle; Trevor Hoffmann as Professor Henry Higgins; Tim Setzer as Colonel Pickering; Nathan Cummings as Alfred P. Doolittle; Liam Cody as Freddy Eynsford-Hill; Katie Veale as Mrs. Pearce / Mrs. Higgins; Molly Larsen-Shine as Mrs. Eynsford-Hill and a vibrant ensemble of Zane Walters, Hannah Woolfenden, Nico Jaochico, and Olivia Manz.

Behind the scenes, the creative team includes Christian Arteaga as director, Brett Strader as music director, Elise Clark as stage manager, John Sheridan and Isabelle McLoone as assistant stage managers, Aissa Simbulan as set designer, Donnie Frank as costume, hair and makeup designer, April George as lighting designer, Ross Tiffany-Brown as technical director, and Mateo Felix as prop designer. Leading Cinnabar Theater is Diane Dragone, Executive Director, and Nathan Cummings, Artistic Director.

This production of My Fair Lady is recommended for audiences ages 10 and up and offers a captivating experience for longtime fans and first-time viewers alike. With its dazzling score and rich storytelling, it is the perfect winter outing for families, date nights, and musical theater lovers of all ages.

Season subscriptions are available now at cinnabartheater.org/subscribe. Single tickets for My Fair Lady are on sale at www.cinnabartheater.org or by phone at (707) 763–8920.

Photo Credit: Victoria Von Thal.



The cast of Cinnabar Theater''s My Fair Lady

