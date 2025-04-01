News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Jen Silverman’s THE ROOMMATE at Center REP

Performances will run through Sunday, April 20, 2025.

By: Apr. 01, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Jen Silverman’s contemporary classic, THE ROOMMATE, is performing at the Lesher Center for the Arts now through Sunday, April 20, 2025. Get a first look at photos here!

Who says being single, middle-aged, and an empty nester has to be a bummer? Now in her mid-50’s—and recently ‘liberated’ from her child and husband—Sharon needs a roommate to share her Iowa home. Robyn, also in her mid-50s, seeks a refuge and a chance to reboot. When the two become roomies and their odd-couple of a friendship deepens, truths emerge, along with hidden talents and secret desires.

Part mystery, part comedy and altogether original, this two-hander takes on what it means to be middle aged, middle class, in the middle of America, and how to change it all by throwing caution to the wind.

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.





Videos